ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Market Morning Briefing: EURJPY Has Broken Below 130 But While Above 129.60

By Kshitij Consultancy Service
actionforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDow and Dax rose fairly yesterday and could be headed higher towards 36250 and 16400 respectively before again declining from there. Nikkei can test 30000/30250 while above 29500 while Shanghai is ranged within 3475/3500-3550/75 for the near term. Nifty and Sensex needs to remain above 17800/600 and 60000 respectively to move...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

Market Morning Briefing: Dollar-Yen Is Bullish Towards 115.50 Overall

Equities are still vulnerable.Dow Closed above 36000 on friday but danger of falling towards 35000 still remains.Dax can consolidate between 15900-16100 in the near term.Nikkei has risen above 29750,it needs to sustain above 29750 to rise towards 30000/31000.Shanghai has resistance at 3575 which needs to be broken to move up further.Nifty closed above 18000 on friday, a strong and sustained break above 18200 can take it towards 18400/500.Sensex can rise towards 61000, while above 60000.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Asian Open: USD Correction to Help Oil and AUD Hold Key Support?

The dollar has had a good run but, now momentum has turned lower, a healthy retracement appears to now be underway. Australia’s ASX 200 futures are up 8 points (0.11%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,387.20. Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures are up 40 points (0.14%), the...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Euro Recovers, Dollar Retreats as Markets Turn Quiet

Dollar’s retreat continues in Asian session, but it remains one of the strongest for the week, just next to Sterling. On the other hand, while Euro is recovering, it’s still the worst performing one followed by Aussie. Overall, the markets are staying in a near term consolidative phase with mixed performance in stocks and yield, while gold and silver are range bound. As week end approaches, we’ll see if NASDAQ could ride on yesterday’s buying pace to make new record, and set the risk sentiment tone for next week.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Nikkei#Dow#3550 75#Nifty And Sensex#99 22#110 25#396 34#Wti
actionforex.com

Euro Hammered as Lockdown Returns, Risk Sentiments Turn Sour

Euro’s recovery was rather short-lived as selling returns after dovish comments from ECB president. Also, Austria returned to full lockdown while Germany may follow on the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections. Yen rises broadly today as risk sentiments turn sour. For the week, Euro remains the worst performer, followed by Aussie. Sterling is still the best performer, followed by Yen and then Dollar.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Stocks Improve and Dollar Surges

King dollar comes on top as rate hike prospects grow. US stock futures are near their highs but are showing minor slack, more so the S&P and Dow Jones composites than the Nasdaq 100. Expectations of lift-off in rate hikes in 2022, once tapering ends, has aided the reserve currency.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3472; (P) 1.3493; (R1) 1.3521; …. Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral for the moment. Consolidation from 1.3351 is still in progress and could extend further. But upside of recovery should be limited below 1.3606 resistance to bring down trend resumption. On the downside, break of 1.3351 will extend the decline from 1.4248 to 1.3164 fibonacci level next.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite posts 46th record close of 2021 but broader stock market limps lower in week before Thanksgiving

The Nasdaq Composite index finished at a record high amid an otherwise lackluster end of the week for the broader market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ending the session in negative territory, amid growing concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and Europe. However, the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite showed gains outperformed as a retreat in bond yields, which move opposite to prices, helped to support further gains for large-capitalization technology stocks, including chip makers like Micron Technology Inc. , which helped to lead gains in the Nasdaq. The tech-heavy index booked its 46th record closing high of 2021. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down nearly 270 points, or 0.8%, at 35,602, on a preliminary basis. The S&P 500 index ended the session down 0.1% at 4,698. For the week, the Dow closed down 1.4%, while the S&P 500 posted a weekly gain of 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite's record run was aided by a 1.2% gain for the week. Nov. 26 marks Thanksiving in the U.S. and markets will be closed, while early closures will occur on the Friday after the holiday, known as Black Friday.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Euro
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7253; (P) 0.7273; (R1) 0.7296;. AUD/USD lost downside momentum after hitting near term channel support, and intraday bias is turned neutral first. But further decline is expected as long as 0.7369 resistance holds. We’d holding on to the view that rebound from 0.7105 could be complete with three waves up to 0.7555. ON the downside, break of 0.7248 will target 0.7169 support first, and then 0.7105. On the upside, however, break of 0.7369 resistance will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 0.7555 instead.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

EUR/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0507; (P) 1.0517; (R1) 1.0536; …. EUR/CHF’s down trend resumes and hits as long as 1.0446 so far. The break of 1.0505 long term support should confirm resumption of long term down trend. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 161.8% projection of 1.1149 to 1.0694 from 1.0936 at 1.0200 next. On the upside, above 1.0527 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another decline.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

USDCAD Slips Below 7-Week High And 1.2600

USDCAD is losing momentum after the spike towards the seven-week high of 1.2646 that it posted on Thursday. The pair declined below the 1.2600 psychological number again and it may find immediate supports at the simple moving averages (SMAs), which are hovering around 1.2460. The MACD oscillator is rising in the positive area, holding above its trigger line, while the RSI is testing the ascending line in the bullish area.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Weekly Outlook

USD/JPY breached 114.69 resistance to 114.96 last week, but quickly retreated. Initial bias is mildly on the downside this week for 112.71 structural support. Firm break there will bring deeper correction bask towards 111.65 resistance turned support. On the upside, break of 114.96 is now needed to confirm up trend resumption. Otherwise, outlook will be neutral for more corrective trading first.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Daily Technical Analysis

The euro recovered some of its recent losses against the dollar and,during the early hours of today`s trading, the pair is testing the first resistance at 1.1365. A successful breach should lead to a continuation of the corrective move towards the target at 1.1459. However, if the bears re-enter the market at the current levels and the resistance at 1.1365 holds, another test of the support at 1.1292 would be the most probable scenario. A successful violation of the mentioned level, followed by a breach of the lower zone at 1.1263, would strengthen the negative expectations for the future path of the EUR/USD, thus deepening the sell-off that started last week.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

TThe housing price index in Germany increased more than 1% due to an influx of money from the European Central Bank. Germany has decided to invest free money in real estate. Resistance levels: 1.1386, 1.1436, 1.1535, 1.1613, 1.1667, 1.1717. From the technical point of view, the EUR/USD on the hour...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

US initial jobless claims dropped to 268k, continuing claims dropped to 2.08m

US initial jobless claims dropped -1k to 268 in the week ending November 13, above expectation of 260k. Four-week moving average of initial claims dropped -6k to 253k. Both were the lowest since March 14, 2020. Continuing claims dropped -129k to 2080k, lowest since March 14, 2020. Four-week moving average...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

SPY Elliott Wave View: Should Extend Into New Highs

Short-term Elliott Wave view in SPY suggests that the cycle from October 01, 2021 low is showing a higher high sequence favoring new highs to follow. The internals of that rally is unfolding as an Elliott Wave impulse sequence where wave 1 ended at $436.03 high & wave 2 ended at $426.36 low. Up from there, wave 3 unfolded with extension where lesser degree wave ((i)) ended at $441.68 high. Afterwards, wave ((ii)) ended at $431.54 low, wave ((iii)) ended at $458.49 high. Then wave ((iv)) ended at $453.83 low and wave ((v)) ended at $470.65 high.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

NZD/USD Bounces Off Demand Area

The New Zealand dollar inches higher as traders are positioning for an RBNZ rate hike next week. From the daily chart’s perspective, the pair has bounced off the demand zone near the psychological level of 0.7000. A bullish RSI divergence indicates a slowdown in the bearish momentum, a sign that...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/CAD Reaches New High

The Canadian dollar fell back after the annual inflation rate matched the consensus. Following the greenback’s rally from the demand zone at 1.2300, a bullish MA cross on the daily chart suggests that the current rebound is picking up steam. As a sign of strong commitment, buyers were eager to keep price action above 1.2480 when the RSI flirted with the oversold area.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

US 30 Struggles To Rally Back

The Dow Jones is under pressure as investors fear that inflation could choke off economic recovery. The index has been struggling to reclaim the landmark 36000, which coincides with the 20-day moving average. The faded rebound suggests exhaustion after a month-long breakneck rally. The RSI’s double-dip into the oversold area...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy