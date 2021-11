I will be the first to admit, I grew up as a bit of a stem snob. I thought the only way to bring a festive forest into my home was with real pine and arrangements. However, thanks to Mary Carol Garrity many years ago, I have discovered that faux can be just as beautiful and much less messy. Seeing her stunning garland along with wonderful faux trees and stems had me saying no to needles and so long to sap drippings for good. Each year I get so excited to bring the holidays into my home without fearing the mess it makes on my wooden floors and favorite floor coverings.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 8 DAYS AGO