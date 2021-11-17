Asian Open: USD/JPY Hits A 3-Year High Ahead Of Japan’s Trade Data

A Friday with only second tier data scheduled in the US and Europe. This was supposed to yield technical trading going into the weekend. However, the scenario was overthrown by ‘good old corona’ returning back to the spotlights from never been really away. Austria imposed a lockdown that can last 20 days. At the same time, the German Health Minster said that corona infections are developing in a way that a new lockdown in Europe’s largest economy can’t be rule out. Such a move inevitably would be an unexpected blow to, at least short term growth prospects. The comments sent markets in an outright risk-off spiral. German yields nosedived, with the belly of the curve outperforming (5-y -5.5 bps; 10y -6.2 bps) the wings (2-y -2.2 bps;30-y -4.5 bps). A bit surprisingly, the move was driven by a sharp fall in EMU inflation expectations. (10-y inflation swap -7.5 bps, returning below 2.0%). German October PPI rising an astonishing 18.4% Y/Y was absolutely no topic for markets anymore. ECB Lagarde repeated that despite ‘unwelcome and painful’ inflation, the ECB doesn’t intend to raise rates. Her analysis that ‘at a time when purchasing power is already being squeezed by higher energy and fuel bills, an undue tightening would represent an unwarranted headwind for the recovery’, at once also looked less ‘controversial’. The safe haven bond rally also spilled over outside Europe. Of course, today’s corona developments in Europe at some point still might reoccur in other regions, including the US, as well. US yields are declining between 4.5 bps for the 30-y yield and 6 bps for the 5-10 y sector. Even sterling yields dropped approximately 5 bps across the curve. Solid October retail sales completed a strong update on the UK economy this week, but couldn’t help. European equity indices are off the intra-day lows, ceding 0.5%-1%. In the US the Dow loses 0.5%. The S&P is little changed. In this ‘low yield context’, the Nasdaq apparently also still has some safe haven role to play (+0.4%) .

