ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Asian Open: USD/JPY Hits A 3-Year High Ahead Of Japan’s Trade Data

By Forex.com
actionforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USD extended its post-CPI gains due to strong retail sales data, with only GBP slightly outperforming it as bets are now on for BOE to hike in December. Australia’s ASX 200 futures are up 19 points (0.26%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,439.40. Japan’s...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Oil stocks take a broad beating as crude prices sink

The energy sector took a broad beating Friday, and was the weakest of the S&P 500's 11 key sectors, after crude oil prices were slapped down by fears that rising COVID cases in Europe will drive down demand. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 3.5%, with all 21 equity components losing ground, and has lost 5.5% amid a three-day losing streak. The biggest loser was Devon Energy Corp.'s stock , which slid 5.6%. Among other more active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slumped 4.3%, Marathon Oil Corp. gave up 4.3%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. lost 4.9%, Schlumberger Ltd. fell 5.1% and Chevron Corp. declined 2.2%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures shed 3.7% toward a seven-week low. The energy sector ETF has still run up 19.8% over the past three months, while crude oil futures have climbed 18.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 7.0%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
DailyFx

USD/JPY Aims Higher After Japan’s Core CPI Falls Short of Expectations

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, Japan Inflation, Oil, Technical Forecast - Talking Points. Japanese Yen largely unchanged on October consumer price index data. Oil trims losses, but traders remain laser-focused on potential inventory releases. USD/JPY rides trendline support higher as gains remain intact for the week. Friday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast. Asia-Pacific markets look...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/JPY maintains its position around 83.00 during Asian trading hours

The RBA remain cautious, rate hike is likely to be delayed. AUD/JPY trades at 83.00 amid mixed market views. AUD/JPY looks for impetus from broad market sentiments. AUD/JPY is maintaining its position at around 83.00 during the Asian session on Friday. At the time of reporting, the cross-currency pair is trading at 83.16, up 0.07%.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

European Open: Japan Floats Record Stimulus Package

Far exceeding original estimates, Japan’s ¥56 trillion package will be its highest on record if approved. Japan comes out swinging with record stimulus package. Australia’s ASX 200 index rose by 17.3 points (0.23%) and currently trades at 7,396.50. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index has risen by 161.35 points (0.55%) and currently...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
actionforex.com

USDCAD Gains Momentum Ahead Of Canada Retail Sales Data

US stocks retreated as investors remained concerned about tighter monetary policy. The Dow Jones declined by more than 100 points while the Nasdaq 100 was barely moved. Investors have been concerned that the Federal Reserve will become more aggressive in its tightening process. This is because inflation has surged while the unemployment rate has dropped. The top movers on Thursday were Nvidia, Ford, and GlobalFoundries. Nvidia stock jumped to a record high after the company published strong results. Ford shares dropped while GlobalFoundries rose after the two firms announced a deal to produce more chips.
BUSINESS
forexlive.com

USD/JPY takes a dive as Austria lockdown reignites pandemic fears

USD/JPY plunges from 114.50 to a low of 113.90 on the day. Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub. We're starting to see a classic case of risk aversion sweep across markets as European indices have erased gains on the day while in FX, the dollar and yen are broadly bid with bond yields tumbling across the board as well.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY

EURUSD is trading at 1.1371; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may re-test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.1380 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1205. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1515. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1605.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dow Futures#Data Mining#From Japan#Index Futures#Usd#Boe#Asian Futures#Hang Seng#A50 Index#Australian
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 slump Friday but Nasdaq Composite edges higher in early Friday action

U.S. stock benchmarks headed lower Friday morning, amid growing concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and a national lockdown in Austria, with Germany threatening similar action to mitigate the spread of the infectious disease COVID-19 that has plagued the globe for two years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.5%, the S&P 500 index was off less than 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.2%. Friday marks the final full week of trading in November before the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S., with the markets closed on Thursday and ending early in the following session.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Sunset Market Commentary

A Friday with only second tier data scheduled in the US and Europe. This was supposed to yield technical trading going into the weekend. However, the scenario was overthrown by ‘good old corona’ returning back to the spotlights from never been really away. Austria imposed a lockdown that can last 20 days. At the same time, the German Health Minster said that corona infections are developing in a way that a new lockdown in Europe’s largest economy can’t be rule out. Such a move inevitably would be an unexpected blow to, at least short term growth prospects. The comments sent markets in an outright risk-off spiral. German yields nosedived, with the belly of the curve outperforming (5-y -5.5 bps; 10y -6.2 bps) the wings (2-y -2.2 bps;30-y -4.5 bps). A bit surprisingly, the move was driven by a sharp fall in EMU inflation expectations. (10-y inflation swap -7.5 bps, returning below 2.0%). German October PPI rising an astonishing 18.4% Y/Y was absolutely no topic for markets anymore. ECB Lagarde repeated that despite ‘unwelcome and painful’ inflation, the ECB doesn’t intend to raise rates. Her analysis that ‘at a time when purchasing power is already being squeezed by higher energy and fuel bills, an undue tightening would represent an unwarranted headwind for the recovery’, at once also looked less ‘controversial’. The safe haven bond rally also spilled over outside Europe. Of course, today’s corona developments in Europe at some point still might reoccur in other regions, including the US, as well. US yields are declining between 4.5 bps for the 30-y yield and 6 bps for the 5-10 y sector. Even sterling yields dropped approximately 5 bps across the curve. Solid October retail sales completed a strong update on the UK economy this week, but couldn’t help. European equity indices are off the intra-day lows, ceding 0.5%-1%. In the US the Dow loses 0.5%. The S&P is little changed. In this ‘low yield context’, the Nasdaq apparently also still has some safe haven role to play (+0.4%) .
MARKETS
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP USD Rises to One Week High on UK Inflation Data

The pound jumped to within touching distance of the 1.35 resistance level against the dollar on Wednesday – a one week high – after data showed British inflation hit a 10-year high in October, bolstering expectations of a rate hike as soon as next month. Consumer prices increased by 4.2%...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
Country
China
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Bounces Higher

The pound inched higher after the UK’s inflation soared to 4.2% in October. Sentiment remains pessimistic after a botched rebound from the demand zone at 1.3420. However, an oversold RSI has attracted some buying interest. Its bullish divergence suggests a slowdown in the sell-off, prompting momentum traders to take profit and look for the next breakout.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Wall Street Opens Higher as Inflation Concerns Ease

FTSE -0.14% at 7277. US stocks are set for a firmer start to trading after a weaker close in the previous session. Concerns over inflation pulled stocks lower in a data quiet session. Today fresh record highs in Europe have helped set an upbeat tone to trading. Falling treasury yields...
STOCKS
DailyFx

USD/JPY Rate Eyes March 2017 High as Bull Flag Formation Unfolds

USD/JPY carved a bearish outside day candle as it pulled back from a fresh yearly high (114.97), but the exchange rate may continue to appreciate over the coming days as it breaks out of a bull flag formation. USD/JPY Rate Eyes March 2017 High as Bull Flag Formation Unfolds. USD/JPY...
CURRENCIES
invezz.com

USD/JPY forecast as Japan unveiled a new giant stimulus package

The USD/JPY made a major pullback on Thursday. This happened after Japan announced a new $350 billion stimulus. We explain what to expect in the near term. The USD/JPY price retreated sharply in the overnight session after Japan announced a major stimulus package. The pair dropped to 114.00, which was about 1% below its highest level this week.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Japan's exports growth hits 8-month low as auto trade slides

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's exports snapped seven months of double-digit growth in October due to slowing car shipments, as global supply constraints hit the country's major manufacturers. The slowing growth shows Japan's vulnerability to supply chain bottlenecks that have been particularly disruptive for the car industry and have clouded the outlook...
ECONOMY
DailyFx

Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Rips to Key Resistance Pivot at Fresh 2021 High

A topside breach / weekly close above this threshold is needed for the immediate long-bias to remain viable with such a scenario exposing the August 2015 swing lows at 116.08 backed by the 2017 high-week close at 116.90. Subsequent resistance objective eyed at the December 2016 high-week close / high at 117.90 & 118.66 respectively. Monthly open support rests at 114.05 backed by the 25% parallel (currently ~113.20s) with broader bullish invalidation steady at the 111.60/98 confluence zone.
MARKETS
DailyFx

USD/TRY, EUR/TRY Hit Record Highs Ahead of CBRT Rate Decision

Still one of the worst performing emerging market currencies in 2021, both EUR/TRY and USD/TRY rates have jumped to fresh all-time highs this week. The currency crisis plaguing the Turkish Lira this week has already taken one turn for the worse as data revealed that Turkey's short-term external debt stock rose to $124.4 billion.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Murrey math lines: USD/JPY, USD/CAD

In the H4 chart, USDJPY is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 7/8 and then continue growing to reach the resistance at 8/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 6/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and fall towards the support at 5/8.
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy