Sono Group tumbles after an impressive debut on Wednesday. The EV sector is surging right now after Rivian's IPO. Rivian finally has its first down day on Wednesday. Update, November 19: After surging 140% on its first trading day on Wednesday, German electric vehicle (EV) maker Sono Group failed to sustain the bullish momentum and plunged 23.32% on Thursday. The EV stock settled the day at $29.29, having tested the $28 mark. The positive performance in the Nasdaq Composite Index (NASDAQ) failed to offer little respite to the SEV stock price. Amongst the latest news concerning the EV space, industry leader, Tesla Inc. said Friday that it raised the price for some China-made Model 3 vehicles in China by CNY15,000.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO