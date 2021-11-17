ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Saros Makes 31 Saves but Maple Leafs Shut Out Preds in Toronto

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNashville Held Off of Scoresheet for First Time This Season as Win Streak Concludes. Juuse Saros made 31 saves, but the Predators were unable to find the back of the net as they fell to the Maple Leafs by a 3-0 final on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs May Have a Bit of a Goaltending Issue

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed Petr Mrazek to a three-year deal in the offseason. Unfortunately, since signing his new contract, Petr Mrazek has now been on the I.R as many times as he’s suited up for the Toronto Maple Leafs. In yet another injury blow, the Leafs will have to...
NHL
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs: Looking At Some Possible Justin Holl Trades

According to Nick Kypreos, the Toronto Maple Leafs are making it known to other teams that both Travis Dermott and Justin Holl are available. This news is not all that surprising considering the recent play of Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren. It is unlikely for Toronto to trade both defensemen...
NHL
chatsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs: Sheldon Keefe, Analytics, Mistakes and Excuses

When are we going to call it like it is? The Toronto Maple Leafs are a mistake-driven team. The Toronto Maple Leafs outplayed the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night by virtually every statistical measure that I can find, but it was the Kings that came away with a 5-1 victory.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Johansen
Person
Matt Duchene
Person
Filip Forsberg
Person
Juuse Saros
Person
Roman Josi
Person
Rocco Grimaldi
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs Dust Their Old Rival, Win 5th in a Row

The Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Boston Bruins and won their fifth in a row Saturday night while announcing themselves as one of the NHL’s best teams. Las Vegas, Tampa, Boston: The Toronto Maple Leafs ran the gauntlet this week and looked good doing it. Five wins in a row,...
NHL
NESN

Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Fall To Rival Maple Leafs In Toronto

The Boston Bruins dropped to 5-4 on the 2021-22 season Saturday when they suffered a 5-2 loss at the hands of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark started for the B’s and let up four goals in the loss. After scoring five goals against the Detroit Red Wings...
NHL
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs: Too Much of a Good Thing on the Blueline

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a $2 million dollar, top-four worthy, right-handed defenseman in Justin Holl. The Toronto Maple Leafs also have 3 x established star-level defenseman, 2 x young up-and-coming potential-stars who have earned their spots in the lineup, and Travis Dermott, who has great numbers and a history of being one of the better third-pairing defenders in the NHL.
NHL
chatsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs: One of the Best Value Contracts in the NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas is a lot like the Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero – he hits a lot of homeruns. The Toronto Maple Leafs GM has revitalized the Leafs moribund prospect pipeline, he’s kept the team’s superstars in Toronto throughout their entire primes, he traded for Jake Muzzin, signed TJ Brodie, signed John Tavares, traded for Jack Campbell, brought in Sheldon Keefe, almost won a President’s Trophy and did win a division title.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Predators#Football#The Maple Leafs
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs Are a Shooting-Percentage Bender Away

The Toronto Maple Leafs winning streak ends at five games. The Los Angeles Kings the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-1 in a game they really can’t be too upset about losing. Sure, the Kings are not a good team and beating them is an important part of every future champ’s diet, but sometimes things just aren’t going to break for you and there is nothing to be done about it.
NHL
chatsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs: Time for Alex Kerfoot to Get Some Credit

The Toronto Maple Leafs Alex Kerfoot is, quite simply, one of the NHL’s most underrated players. Toronto Maple Leafs fans may not have noticed, because Kerfoot was traded for fan-favorite Nazem Kadri, and he’s never been able to live it down. Kerfoot is a great defensive player who doesn’t hit...
NHL
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs: John Tavares Is Worth Every Penny

Do Toronto Maple Leafs fans really understand how good John Tavares is?. When the Toronto Maple Leafs signed John Tavares to a seven-year deal worth $11M AAV, the city erupted. It was already a holiday in Canada, but it felt like an even bigger celebration as the Leafs finally recruited a big-name free agent to come back home.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

GAME NIGHT: Calgary Flames at Toronto Maple Leafs

Tonight, 7 p.m., Scotiabank Arena, TV: TSN4 Radio: TSN 1050. The long-delayed Hall Of Fame Game for the class of 2020 is scheduled around Calgary great Jarome Iginla’s induction this coming Monday and his presence should be a boost for the visitors. They could’ve used Iggy on the ice in Tuesday’s 4-1 home loss to the Sharks and Thursday in Montreal, but it has otherwise been a positive start for the club, which missed the playoffs last year and is in a hyper-competitive division/conference. Oliver Kylington, a Swedish-Eritrean forward drafted in 2015 one pick ahead of Toronto’s Jeremy Bracco, had a six-game points streak halted on Tuesday, as did Matthew Tkachuk. Toronto-born Andrew Mangiapane, who scored Calgary’s lone goal Tuesday, is on the long list of forwards for consideration on Team Canada’s Olympic squad.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
chatsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs: Almost 100 Scoring Chance More

The Toronto Maple Leafs will take on the Philadelphia Flyers tonight, in Philadelphia. Coming off a loss to the LA KIngs on Monday (a game in which they played well enough to win) the Toronto Maple Leafs will be looking to win for the sixth time in seven games tonight and remain hot.
NHL
Finger Lakes Times

William Nylander and Toronto Maple Leafs blow past Flyers, 3-0

PHILADELPHIA — Even down captain John Tavares, the Toronto Maple Leafs still boast offensive talent capable of giving the Flyers headaches. With Tavares out due to injury, two of the remaining three members of the Leafs’ Core Four — composed of Tavares, William Nylander, Auston Matthews, and Mitch Marner — stepped up for the team in their 3-0 win over the Flyers. Winger William Nylander tallied two of the team’s goals and Matthews earned assists on both of them. Ondrej Kase netted the Leafs’ third-period goal.
NHL
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs Tasked With Some Game Time Decisions

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be heading to Philadelphia, the home of Paddy’s Pub, to play the Flyers. The Toronto Maple Leafs recent lost to the Kings, but have a chance to win six out of seven if they get back on track when they visit the Flyers tonight. The Flyers are a solid 6-2-2 on the year, mysteriously playing three games less than the Leafs so far. What do they have to hide? One wonders.
NHL
theleafsnation.com

Nylander, Matthews combine for four points as the Maple Leafs shut out the Flyers

After coming off a 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings in their last home game on their five-game homestand, the Toronto Maple Leafs were on the road to take on a hot Philadelphia Flyers team who were 6-2-2 coming into tonight’s contest. Some game-time decisions were made with Toronto tonight that included John Tavares being deemed unable to play and Ondrej Kase being good to go tonight. With Tavares’ absence, Kirill Semyonov slotted in the lineup and made his NHL debut tonight on the fourth line with Jason Spezza and Wayne Simmonds.
NHL
Buffalo News

Live coverage: Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. in KeyBank Center. To see all of The News' Sabres coverage, visit buffalonews.com/sports/sabres. Follow the action on the ice through reports from our team and select media accounts:. Watch Now: Related Video.
NHL
chatsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs: Does Jack Campbell Have a Shot at the Olympics?

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Jack Campbell is tearing up the NHL right now. He sits among the league leaders in save percentage and goals against average so far this season and has proven that last season’s success was no fluke. Despite Campbell’s success with the Toronto Maple Leafs, there is...
NHL
FanSided

Expect the Toronto Maple Leafs to Lose on Saturday Night

The Buffalo Sabres turn into the best team in the league when they play the Toronto Maple Leafs at home, so expect the buds to lose on Saturday night. For whatever reason, no matter how good or bad either team is, the Buffalo Sabres always seem to get the best of the Toronto Maple Leafs when they’re at home. It’s been 1.5 years since the Leafs have played in Buffalo, so many fans may forget just how dominant the Sabres are against Toronto.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy