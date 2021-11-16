ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Matt Levine’s Money Stuff: JPMorgan Fights Tesla Over Warrants

bloomberglaw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompanies sometimes issue convertible bonds. A convertible bond is a bond that can be converted into stock. Normally the conversion is at...

news.bloomberglaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why This Investor Is Buying Tesla Stock Following Pullback

Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has been trending higher over the last month as momentum traders pile into the name. Although the stock is still up more than 20% over a one-month period, it has pulled back about 10% from recent highs. NewEdge Wealth's Rob Sechan decided to buy Tesla shares...
STOCKS
Benzinga

JPMorgan Bullish On Apple, Amazon, Meta, Tesla's In-House Chip Production

JPMorgan recommended investors to pursue longer-term trends in the semiconductor space like high-end computing globally and less-advanced technologies in China, CNBC reports. The fragmented ongoing disruption in high-end global computing could lead to 15% – 20% growth in three to five years. For instance, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon.com Inc...
BUSINESS
smarteranalyst.com

Report: JPMorgan Sues Tesla for $162M

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is suing Tesla (TSLA) in a dispute involving warrants. The CNBC reports that the investment bank is seeking up to $162.2 million plus interest, attorney’s fees, and expenses as part of the suit. Tesla is a U.S. company that designs, manufactures, and sells fully electric...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpmorgan#Fixed Price#Tesla Motors Inc#Tesla Inc
teslarati.com

Tesla sued by JPMorgan over Musk’s 2018 ‘funding secured’ Tweet

Tesla is being sued by JP Morgan Chase in a massive $162 million lawsuit over stock warrants linked to CEO Elon Musk’s infamous “funding secured” Tweet from 2018 when Musk hinted toward taking the company private at $420. Court filings made public on Monday and reported by Barron’s showed JPMorgan...
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

JPMorgan Wants Tesla to Cough Up $162M for One Elon Musk Tweet

Investment banking giant JPMorgan Chase has filed a $162.2 million lawsuit against Tesla and its founder, Elon Musk, for breach of contract. According to the complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, Tesla sold stock warrants to JPMorgan that would pay off if their “strike price” didn’t exceed Tesla’s share price when they expired in mid-2021. But Musk blew it all up with one tweet in August 2018 proposing he take Tesla’s stock private at $420 per share—a reference to pot-smoking culture—as he had “funding secured,” though he walked back the claim just 17 days later. JPMorgan said it had to heavily reduce its strike price as a result, but Tesla’s share still skyrocketed 10-fold by the time the warrants expired. Tesla then “flagrantly ignored” a contract by failing to deliver shares of its stock or cash, the lawsuit alleges.
MANHATTAN, NY
bulletin-news.com

JPMorgan Reveals Tesla Owes Banks $162 Million

Tesla has been sued by JPMorgan, which claims it owes the bank $162 million in relation to a 2014 stock warrant arrangement. The disagreement revolves around changes made to the agreement as a result of Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s “[f]unding secured” tweet in 2018 and the ensuing backlash. The complaint...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
Axios

JPMorgan files $162 million lawsuit against Tesla

JPMorgan Chase filed a lawsuit against Tesla Monday, accusing the electric car firm of "breach of contract action" over stock warrants following CEO Elon Musk's 2018 tweet that he might take his firm private. Why it matters: JPMorgan alleges the bank and Tesla "entered a series of warrant transactions, which...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Matt Levine’s Money Stuff: Elon Musk Sold Some Stock

Money Stuff will be off tomorrow, back on Monday. Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk unloaded $5 billion of stock in the electric-car maker, shortly after restoking a social media debate over the tax treatment of billionaires’ shareholdings. The world’s richest person so far has disposed of more than...
STOCKS
CNBC

What Jim Cramer is watching in the market, including an energy stock that could crush it

Sticking my neck out to say that Workday (WDAY) should be bought…this quarter was a very strong one, and the pipeline is the best it has been in ages... I think the stock ran up because there were three straight days of upgrades...I have interviewed CEO Aneel Bhusri literally dozens of times and he was the most ebullient I can recall him on Mad last night... they are winning every jump ball... Piper raises price target.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Buffett Stocks to Buy With $250 Right Now

The Oracle of Omaha has delivered a nearly 3,500,000% increase in Berkshire Hathaway's share price since the beginning of 1965. This trio of Buffett stocks offers an excellent blend of growth and value. When it comes to making bank in the stock market, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett knows...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Amazon Shows Heavy Options Volume On News Of Higher Fulfillment Fees

Amazon Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced it will be raising its Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) fees, starting Jan. 18, 2022, which analysis suggests could raise $3.1 billion in incremental revenue. While the gains on the stock Friday have been muted (+0.22%) as of this writing, it's not an issue of trading...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy