US, Jp Morgan-Chase sues Tesla for 162 million dollars

By Zach Shipman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJp Morgan and changes in the value of warrants – The bank then demanded $ 162.2 million, plus interest and legal fees, as compensation. When Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted the idea of ​​making...

Elon Musk Explains Why Tesla Can't Launch Cybertruck or Semi Yet

Tesla CEO Elon Musk explains, quite logically, why at the moment it is extremely difficult to produce new electric models, particularly the Cybertruck and the Tesla Semi. This world is full of setbacks, no doubt. However, everything that surrounds Tesla is a source of controversy, doubts and disappointments. So much so that Elon Musk himself has had to come to the fore on social networks to explain why, at the moment, it is not easy to introduce more high-volume electric models, such as the Tesla Cybertruck and the Semi. The summary is: market problems.
Tesla: JP Morgan sues for $162m after Musk tweets

JP Morgan Chase is suing Tesla for $162m (£121m) over tweets in 2018 by boss Elon Musk that he could take the electric car maker private. The bank accused Tesla of "flagrantly" breaching a deal it claims should have triggered payments to JP Morgan. Mr Musk's notorious tweets that he...
Elon Musk
JP Morgan sues Tesla for $162 mn over share warrants

JP Morgan Chase has sued Tesla for $162 million over a stock warrants contract, accusing the company of "flagrantly" ignoring its obligation to pay the investment bank after the electric carmaker's shares soared. JP Morgan said it demanded the due shares or cash, "but Tesla has flagrantly ignored its clear contractual obligation to pay JP Morgan in full."
JPMorgan Sues Tesla for $162 Million After Musk Tweets Soured Warrant Deal

NEW YORK (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase & Co has sued Tesla Inc for $162.2 million, accusing Elon Musk's electric car company of "flagrantly" breaching a contract the two corporate giants agreed in 2014 relating to warrants Tesla sold to the bank. Warrants give the holder the right to buy a company's...
