Tesla Slips as Musk Sells More Shares, JP Morgan Sues EV Maker

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Tesla stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) slipped 0.7% in Tuesday’s premarket after a filing late Monday showed CEO Elon Musk sold more shares of the company. A $162-million lawsuit that JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) has brought against the electric vehicle-maker was also putting some marginal pressure on the stock. The Wall...

www.investing.com

