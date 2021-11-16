Tesla Slips as Musk Sells More Shares, JP Morgan Sues EV Maker

Chinese e-commerce company JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) received a series of price target upgrades by analysts after beating Street estimates for revenues and earnings in its third-quarter results, which were reported on November 18. But can the stock live up to analysts’ expectations given the overall weakness in the company’ financials? Let’s find out.JD.com, Inc. (JD) is one of China's two largest B2C online retailers by trading volume and revenue. The Beijing-based company was ranked #59 on the Fortune Global 500 list that was released on August 2, 2021, up 43 places compared with last year. In addition, the stock has gained 5.6% in price over the past month to close yesterday’s trading session at $87.71. Also, several analysts have raised their price targets on JD after its better-than-expected third-quarter results on November 18.

MARKETS ・ 12 HOURS AGO