Some wild rushing stats, DeVonta Smith chasing a franchise record and the newest member of the 80 Percent Club. All this and more in this week’s Roob’s Eagles Stats!. RUSH TO SCORE: The Eagles already have 14 rushing touchdowns this year. That’s their most in the first nine games of a season since they had 15 in 1965 – more than half a century ago. This is only the third time since 1950 they’ve had 14 rushing TDs after nine games. They also had 17 in 1953. The Eagles have had a rushing TD in six straight games, which matches their longest streak in 18 years. They had a rushing TD the last 15 games of 2003.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO