A group of soldiers from Fort Riley who have been deployed in Europe are coming home. According to Army Post, approximately 150 Soldiers from the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, are returning to Fort Riley following a nine-month rotation to Europe. This will be the first group of 1st CAB Soldiers returning from Europe with the remaining troops scheduled to redeploy over the next few weeks.

MILITARY ・ 12 DAYS AGO