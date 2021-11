Faculty, students and staff at Iowa's three public universities saw a survey about the state of free speech in their inboxes Tuesday. And it's been long in the making. The first survey of its kind is being being administered at the behest of the Iowa Board of Regents' free speech committee — convened last year in response to what President Michael Richards called "disturbing incidents and trends" at the universities — and will aim to assess the state of free speech on the three campuses. Recipients have until Dec. 1 to answer the questions.

EDUCATION ・ 12 DAYS AGO