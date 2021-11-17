Inflation impacting cost of preparing Thanksgiving meal

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The season of giving is upon us and the inmates working at the Maryland Correctional Enterprises Meat Plant have a busy day ahead. They are preparing 210 turkeys “They’re removing the bones. They’re packing them and they’re separating thighs from wings,” said Taron Melvin, apprentice. It’s work being done for the Bea Gaddy Thanksgiving meal in Baltimore. A woman and an annual event some of these men know all about. “Everybody deserves a hot meal, especially during the holidays, so that’s something I’m happy to be a part of,” said Eric Little, apprentice. “I’m inspired by the example. The example that she...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 12 DAYS AGO