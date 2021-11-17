Inflation impacting cost of preparing Thanksgiving meal

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The season of joy starts early in Volusia County. Volusia County Thanksgiving Basket Brigade says it's ready to deliver 3,500 boxes with each one feeding a family of five. It was an effort started 20 years ago to help a few hundred families enjoy a traditional...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The season of giving is upon us and the inmates working at the Maryland Correctional Enterprises Meat Plant have a busy day ahead.
They are preparing 210 turkeys
“They’re removing the bones. They’re packing them and they’re separating thighs from wings,” said Taron Melvin, apprentice.
It’s work being done for the Bea Gaddy Thanksgiving meal in Baltimore. A woman and an annual event some of these men know all about.
“Everybody deserves a hot meal, especially during the holidays, so that’s something I’m happy to be a part of,” said Eric Little, apprentice.
“I’m inspired by the example. The example that she...
AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Rising food costs are impacting people all over the CSRA. For some local churches its been a struggle to get what they need to serve Thanksgiving meals to the community. “It limits the number of families that we can actually support. As the price of food goes up with the […]
While everyone knows that the weekly ALDI Finds are a reason to shop, the ALDI Thanksgiving meal comes in at a price that has everyone feeling grateful. From the turkey to the sides to the pumpkin pie, the entire meal for 10 guests is less than the cost of this year’s wine Advent calendar.
From the grocery store to the dinner table, the family meal is costing more. And for restaurants, it’s another challenge as they struggle, in some cases, to just break even. “Inflation is definitely one of the problems we’re dealing with right now. And it’s inflation with the items you can get, let alone the items you can’t even get,” said Keith Beaulieu, owner of The Main Pub in Manchester.
SAN ANTONIO — As food prices soar, be prepared to pay more for your Thanksgiving feast. The American Farm Bureau Federation told CBS News food prices are up 3.7% this year. For families already struggling to put food on the table, this means fewer items in their grocery carts. Now,...
"We are seeing Thanksgiving is going to be a lot more expensive this year than it was last year. Everything from your turkey to your stuffing to your sweet potatoes," said Tina Yamaki, president of Retail Merchants of Hawaii.
Thanksgiving in the Valley will celebrate 38 years of providing free Thanksgiving dinners to thousands of people in the community this year, and organizers don’t plan to break that tradition any time soon. Kendra Feather, who has been leading the event for 20 years now, said they are planning to...
As Thanksgiving approaches, restaurants and groceries stores are doing what they can to prepare, amid an upsurge in prices and a decrease in product availability. One noticeable shortage is in the main dish of the holiday — turkey. Some who have raised turkeys to sell in the past are not...
PHOENIX -- For those of you who thought the Thanksgiving feast this year would break the bank, there's some good news. Prices are up. But not as much as you might have thought. The latest annual survey by the Arizona Farm Bureau Federation does find the cost of the centerpiece...
Five days away from Thanksgiving, volunteers passed out hundreds of boxes filled with turkeys, stuffing, green beans and all the other holiday favorites to a line of cars wrapped around the Parkade Plaza off Business Loop.
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Waterfront Rescue Mission is almost ready for Thanksgiving. "We've had our ovens going around the clock since Sunday and we'll continue to do that into next week to prepare these meals," Mobile Waterfront Rescue Mission Director Rick Fisher said. Fisher said they're good on...
A traditional Thanksgiving meal will cost Texans more this year as the prices for staple foods and specialty items are on the rise. Shoppers can expect to pay over $50 for the holiday feast for a family of 10, according to a survey conducted by the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF).
ARLINGTON, Va. — As the price of turkey and other food items continue to climb, so does the strain on area food banks. This week there is a way you can help. The Arlington Food Assistance Center helps provide a Thanksgiving turkey to nearly 2,500 families every year during "Turkey Week."
Operation Turkey Houston plans to assemble and deliver over 8,300 Thanksgiving meals this year to families experiencing food insecurity. According to Tim Stroud of Cypress, it’s a feat that involves more than 1,000 volunteers, a long list of community sponsors, and smoking 6,500 pounds of turkey. Stroud said this year...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Rescue Mission is serving a free meal open to the community on the day before Thanksgiving. The Rescue Mission will serve its largest holiday meal on Wednesday between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the 404 E. Washington Blvd. location. Last Thanksgiving, more than...
SARASOTA, Fla. — Thanksgiving is less than one week away and one Florida non-profit is preparing to serve up to 700 families. Safe Children Coalition began the process of putting together Thanksgiving meals for families in need this weekend. They are prepared to provide up to 700 full Thanksgiving meals through a drive-thru event at their main office in Sarasota.
Expect to pay more for this year’s Thanksgiving meal compared with 2020. Inflation, food demand and supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic continue to trickle down into the cost of food products. A good example is the price right now for the centerpiece of most Thanksgiving tables: the turkey.
