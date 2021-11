The US Men’s National Team enters the international break second in the Octo standings on 11 points. Concacaf World Cup qualifying is still tight though with up and coming Canada undefeated having two wins and four draws with 10 points in third and a still tough Panama hanging around with eight points in fourth. Of course, Mexico is in 1st place with four wins and two draws, three points clear of the USA with 14 ahead of the one vs. two matchup in Cincinnati.

SOCCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO