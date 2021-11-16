ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Approved: Yoasobi

By Andy Malt
completemusicupdate.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving established themselves in their native Japan with their debut album ‘The Book’ – released in January – Yaosobi have now set their sights on the wider world with their new English-language album ‘E-Side’. “We want to reach more people”, multi-instrumentalist Ayase tells Paper....

completemusicupdate.com

Comments / 0

Related
completemusicupdate.com

Approved: Sywel Nyw

Each month throughout 2021, Sywel Nyw – aka musician Lewys Wyn – has released a new Welsh language single with a different collaborator. Joining him along the way have been Catatonia’s Mark Roberts, Gwenno Morgan, Casi Wyn and more. The latest, ‘Seagal’, sees him joined by Lolo Selyf of punk band Y Ffug for an examination of 80s cliches.
MUSIC
Reuters

Teen phenom Olivia Rodrigo leads American Music Award nominations

LOS ANGELES, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo led nominations on Thursday for the 2021 American Music Awards, where she will compete for the top prize against fan favorites like Taylor Swift, BTS and Drake. Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the charts in January, got seven nods including...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmu
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Undergoes ‘Intense’ Surgery

The “Little House on the Prairie” actress just underwent intense oral surgery. She is doing well and in recovery. Melissa Gilbert is known for so much more than her acting. An author and advocate for sobriety, Gilbert is a busy woman. Today, however, Gilbert is recovering after undergoing dental surgery. In her latest Instagram post, the “Little House on the Prairie” star shares a lengthy update with her fans.
CHICAGO, IL
Variety

Britney Spears Is on ‘Cloud Nine’ After First Weekend of Freedom

Britney Spears is celebrating her new chapter. Just days after her 13-year conservatorship was terminated, the pop star enjoyed her first weekend as a free woman, and took to Instagram to share her happiness with her fans. “What an amazing weekend,” Spears posted onto her Instagram on Monday afternoon. “I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time. I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I’ve ever seen last night.” The singer, who will turn 40 years old on Dec. 2, said she will be celebrating not just her freedom, but also her birthday for...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Spotify
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Music
saintpaulrepublicans.us

News Blackout on Vaccine Injuries Needs to End

In October when posting the article, “Whistleblowers, Scientists who Disagree with Science of The Virus & the Vaccines Effectiveness,” I, Publius Jr, had contacted a local newspaper reporter about John O’Looney’s experiences with his claims of a false narrative of the pandemic and the vaccinations. John O’Looney is a Funeral Director in Milton Keynes, England and if you remember he was saying the pandemic seemed to attack nursing homes only and he had suspicions some residents had been euthanized instead of dying from SARS COV2. Later he noticed the uptick in deaths he believed were from the vaccines administered. The reporter responded with a belief more in medical professionals rather than a funeral director in England named O’Looney. Sounds like a crazy name but in England their term for crazy is “Balmy.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
Variety

Crafting the Sights and Sounds of ‘C’mon C’mon’

Monochrome is in vogue this awards season as major contenders including “Belfast,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and “Passing” have all opted for lush black-and-white cinematography. Mike Mills called on “The Favourite” DP Robbie Ryan to shoot his latest project, “C’mon C’mon,” with similar rich imagery. “I freaking love black-and-white movies,” Mills says. “It’s not a binary choice. It’s part of the history of cinema.” The movie, which A24 releases Nov. 19, centers on Joaquin Phoenix’s character, Johnny, a grizzled documentary filmmaker who has never had children, and his precocious, inquisitive 9-year-old nephew Jesse (Woody Norman), who embark on a road trip...
MOVIES
Life and Style Weekly

Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston Confirms Romance With John Hersey After Blake Moynes Split

New boyfriend! Bachelorette alum Katie Thurston confirmed that she’s dating former contestant John Hersey following her split from ex-fiancé Blake Moynes. Katie, 30, revealed the news after doing a “12 Days of Messy” on her Instagram Story, where she attributed contestants from her season to a track from Taylor Swift’s Red album amid the re-release. Us Weekly was the first to report the news.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

The Platform Release Has All but Disappeared. Is That Hurting Films Like ‘Spencer’ and ‘Belfast’? (Column)

Like casual social hugs and the daily commute to the office cubicle, the platform movie release has been a casualty of the age of COVID. You remember the platform release, don’t you? It used to happen quite a bit this time of year. A movie with a major independent distributor, like Searchlight or A24 or Neon or Focus, would begin its journey down the runway, bolstered by excited media features and a healthy swell of positive reviews. At last, it would take off — in two or six theaters in New York and Los Angeles, where it would rack up...
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West & Drake "Free Larry Hoover" Concert Ticket Prices Shock Fans

From the wording of the announcement, some fans were misled into thinking that Kanye West and Drake's upcoming concert in Los Angeles would be free of charge. Labeled as a "Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert," a number of folks were shocked to find out on Monday that the concert isn't actually free... it's tofree Larry Hoover.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailyrindblog.com

Out Today by The Orchard: Miky Woodz, YOASOBI, sad alex

Miky Woodz – Living Life (Rimas) Puerto Rican artist Miky Woodz drops his newest EP, Living Life, out now via Rimas Entertainment. As a multi-platinum rapper, Woodz has made substantial contributions to the development of Latin trap as a genre, and his provocative lyrics, bold personality, and engaging melodies have amassed a broad audience. After growing up in Carolina, Puerto Rico Miky Woodz moved to the United States and secured a scholarship to college for basketball. In 2017, Miky Woodz dropped Before Famous as his debut album and achieved his first platinum certification for his song “Antes de Morime.” His fast success cemented his place as a rising star in Latin music. His most recent release, Los 90 Piketes, became Woodz’s fourth consecutive album to debut in the Top 10 of Billboard’s Latin Rhythm Albums Chart in 2020. Aside from his solo success, Miky Woodz has worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry including Arcángel, J Balvin, Bad Bunny, and Jhay Cortez. Don’t miss the new music video for the album’s title track, “Living Life.”
MUSIC
completemusicupdate.com

Job ad: Band On The Wall – Junior Promoter (Manchester)

Band on the Wall is seeking a dynamic, confident, enthusiastic self-starter who is ready to develop their career as a live music promoter, to join our programming team as the venue gears up for reopening in 2022 following a major expansion project. The junior promoter will work with the Head...
MUSIC
Billboard

Interscope Geffen A&M Leads Labels in Big Four Grammy Nominations

Interscope Geffen A&M led the pack among the record labels that racked up Grammy nominations in the “Big Four” categories of record of the year, album of the year, song of the year and best new artist. With Geffen breakout star Olivia Rodrigo leading with way with nominations in all four of those categories, IGA nabbed 10 nods, besting the Sony Music duo of RCA (6) and Columbia (5), which came in second and third, respectively.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy