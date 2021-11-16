Approved: Yoasobi

Miky Woodz – Living Life (Rimas) Puerto Rican artist Miky Woodz drops his newest EP, Living Life, out now via Rimas Entertainment. As a multi-platinum rapper, Woodz has made substantial contributions to the development of Latin trap as a genre, and his provocative lyrics, bold personality, and engaging melodies have amassed a broad audience. After growing up in Carolina, Puerto Rico Miky Woodz moved to the United States and secured a scholarship to college for basketball. In 2017, Miky Woodz dropped Before Famous as his debut album and achieved his first platinum certification for his song “Antes de Morime.” His fast success cemented his place as a rising star in Latin music. His most recent release, Los 90 Piketes, became Woodz’s fourth consecutive album to debut in the Top 10 of Billboard’s Latin Rhythm Albums Chart in 2020. Aside from his solo success, Miky Woodz has worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry including Arcángel, J Balvin, Bad Bunny, and Jhay Cortez. Don’t miss the new music video for the album’s title track, “Living Life.”
Comments / 0