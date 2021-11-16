ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UTA announced appoint of Scott Clayton as Co-Head of music

By Chris Cooke
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalent agency UTA in the US has announced that Scott Clayton is joining the company as Co-Head of its Global Music Division. He joins from rival agency WME. Nashville-based Clayton will work alongside UTA’s other Co-Heads of music – Sam Kirby Yoh in New York and David Zedeck in LA –...

