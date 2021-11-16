ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Big Boi says he’s recorded an “incredible” collaboration with Kate Bush

By Andy Malt
completemusicupdate.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutkast’s Big Boi has revealed that he has realised his lifelong dream of recording a song with Kate Bush, her first new music since 2011 album, ’50 Words For Snow’. Speaking to Mark Ronson on The Fader’s Uncovered podcast, Big Boi says: “I have a monster hit with Kate Bush that...

completemusicupdate.com

Comments / 0

Related
mixmag.net

OutKast's Big Boi confirms he's created a ‘monster hit’ with Kate Bush

Big Boi has teamed up with Kate Bush for a track, and apparently, it's a "monster hit." Whilst speaking to Mark Ronson on The FADER’s Uncovered Podcast the GRAMMY winner dropped the long-rumoured news that he will be releasing a collaboration single with Kate Bush. Throughout Antwan André Patton AKA...
CELEBRITIES
The FADER

Hear every song mentioned in Big Boi’s episode of The FADER Uncovered

The latest episode of The FADER Uncovered Season 2, the series in which host Mark Ronson talks with the world’s most impactful musicians, is up now and available for download wherever you listen to podcasts. On the latest episode of The FADER Uncovered, host Mark Ronson is joined by Big...
MUSIC
Us Weekly

Who is Vinetria? 5 Things to Know About the Woman Spotted With Kanye West at Donda Academy Game

Love lockdown! Over the weekend, Kanye West was spotted sitting courtside at a Donda Academy basketball game with his rumored new girlfriend, model Vinetria. On Saturday, November 6, the 44-year-old rapper, who recently legally changed his name to Ye, attended the Los Angeles-based private high school’s debut match in Minneapolis with the 22-year-old by his side. She shared a video of the Yeezy designer performing during halftime via her Instagram Story.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Ronson
Person
Big Boi
Person
Kate Bush
Reuters

Teen phenom Olivia Rodrigo leads American Music Award nominations

LOS ANGELES, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo led nominations on Thursday for the 2021 American Music Awards, where she will compete for the top prize against fan favorites like Taylor Swift, BTS and Drake. Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the charts in January, got seven nods including...
MUSIC
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outkast
Us Weekly

American Music Awards 2021: Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheredge, More of the Hottest Couples on the Red Carpet

Red carpet date night! Ahead of the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 21, celebrity couples stepped out in style on the red carpet. Bobby Brown and his wife, Alicia Etheredge, struck a pose in all-black outfits outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The pair got engaged in May 2010, one year after welcoming their son, Cassius, when the 52-year-old Grammy winner proposed during a Florida concert.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVShowsAce

Jessa Seewald Stuns Fans With Gorgeous New Picture

Fans think Jessa Seewald looks absolutely gorgeous in a new picture she shared online. Counting On fans often refer to Jessa as one of the prettiest Duggar sisters, and this recent post seems to prove that is true. Read on to take a look at her new photo and see what fans have to say.
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

AMAs 2021: Chloe Bailey Joins Performer Line-Up

The American Music Awards 2021 are but a day away and the performer line-up has just received a seismic boost. Because Chloey Bailey has been confirmed to blaze the stage. Organizers for the event announced that the rising solo star will deliver a dynamic rendition of her break-out hit ‘Have Mercy’ live from the Xfinity stage.
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

Angelina Jolie Agrees Her Kids Were ‘Shook’ After Seeing Mom In Her Superhero Costume For Eternals

Being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe not only means becoming part of the superhero family but also putting on a tight, body-conscious costume. For some Hollywood stars, these looks can garner strange reactions from loved ones. And this is exactly what Angelina Jolie experienced while shooting Marvel’s Eternals. Just recently, the Oscar winner spoke on how her children were taken aback by her look for the ensemble film.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy