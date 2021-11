Projects located in sub-Saharan Africa have recorded the largest increase in Country Risk Premiums (CRPs) since the third-quarter update, as estimated by the Country Risk Investment Model (CRIM). The CRPs increased by 0.12 percentage point on average across all geographies and sectors, making it the region with the worst average CRP overall for this fourth-quarter update. The key driver for the deterioration in sub-Saharan Africa's CRP is a significant increase in the risk of strikes and protests since the third-quarter update, particularly in Sudan, which added USD4.2 million to potential losses in net present value (NPV) over the full lifecycle of a project located there.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO