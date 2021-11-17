ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Video: DaBaby – ‘Roof’

By Rashad
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch like during the backlash that consumed most of his summer (as we extensively reported here), DaBaby – when in the midst of drama – doesn’t mind trying...

Comments / 0

Ok Magazine

Journalist Suspended After Adele Allegedly Walks Out Of 'Unairable' Interview When Reporter Admits He’s Never Listened To Her New Album

Australian journalist Matt Doran was taken off the air for two weeks after a mix-up that reportedly left Adele offended and caused the superstar to walk out of an interview. The Morning Sunrise host flew all the way to London to chat with the "Hello" singer, but troubles came when he admitted he he wasn't quite as prepared for their talk as either of them had hoped.
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Christina Aguilera – ‘Somos Nada’

Christina Aguilera had barely given her Latin single ‘Pa Mis Muchachas’ time to heat up on the Billboard charts before announcing its follow-up was already cooking. As buzz continues to build for ‘La Fuerza,’ Aguilera’s first full body of Spanish work in over 20 years, the GRAMMY winner is already serving up more tastes of new music from the EP.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

Awww Baby: Irv Gotti Feel A Ways About Ashanti Re-Recording Her Albums

Ashanti is plotting her next move and it includes re-recording her classic albums. To no surprise Irv Gotti isn’t pleased with the idea and questioned her motives. As spotted on The Grio the Glen Cove, Long Island native plans to boss up in a major way in the coming months. In a recent interview on The Angie […]
MUSIC
Variety

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Out of AMA ‘Butter’ Performance With BTS

Megan Thee Stallion’s debut performance of “Butter” alongside BTS is no longer happening at the American Music Awards on Sunday. The rapper said she was forced to drop out due to “an unexpected personal matter.” Megan made the announcement through her Twitter on Saturday to explain to fans why she could no longer attend the AMAs at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony was set to feature the first live performance of the remix version of “Butter” with BTS. Megan’s “Butter” remix with the K-pop group dropped over the summer after a legal battle with her record label 1501...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

100 Gecs Bust Out the Ska Licks and Arena Rock Hooks on New Song ‘Mememe’

100 Gecs bust out the wizard robes in the new video for “Mememe,” the first offering the from the duo’s highly-anticipated next album, 10000 Gecs. “Mememe” finds 100 Gecs delivering ska-style verses and sky-high arena rock hooks, though the entire song is characteristically peppered with genre-exploding flourishes. The “Mememe” visual is equally over-the-top, shot largely on a fish eye lens — often from the perspective of inside someone’s mouth — as 100 Gecs’ Dylan Brady and Laura Les dance and jump around a sunny field in luxurious wizard robes.  “Mememe” is one of a handful of new songs 100 Gecs have been previewing for audiences on their ongoing North American tour. The run continues tonight, Nov. 19, in California, and will wrap Dec. 12 in Boston.  10000 Gecs — which doesn’t have a release date yet — will mark 100 Gecs’ second LP, following their 2019 breakout, 1000 Gecs. Last year, the duo issued a remix album, 1000 Gecs and the Tree of Clues, which featured an array of guest, like Charli XCX, A.G. Cook, Fall Out Boy, Dorian Electra and more.
MUSIC
mixmag.net

Kev Koko releases new single, ‘Roof’

Berlin-based DJ, producer and singer Kev Koko has released his new single, ‘Roof’, which dropped on Friday. He’s worked on the release with Berlin-based mixer Markus Ganter, and it’ll form the first single from his upcoming EP. The track sees blends of dark, gritty techno and trap-inspired sonics accompanied by...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thesource.com

DaBaby Releases New Mixtape ‘Back On My Baby Jesus Shit Again’

DaBaby has officially returned with new music, dropping off the mixtape Back On My Baby Jesus Shit Again. The release is the first drop since the My Brother’s Keeper EP. The new release is six tracks deep and features Kodak Black on “Levels” and 21 Savage on “Sticked Up.”. After...
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

New Song: Cardi B – ‘Bet It’ [From the ‘Bruised’ Soundtrack]

In addition to serving as the executive producer for the soundtrack to the forthcoming Halle Berry film ‘Bruised’ (click here to view the trailer), Cardi B also contributes to the all-star tracklist which features the likes of City Girls, H.E.R., Saweetie, Latto, and more. Her ‘Bruised’ feature ‘Bet It,’ which...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Timbaland Wants To Know Why Dababy's New Project Isn't Getting More Love

This weekend, Dababy his latest Back On My Baby Jesus Sh!t Again, marking his only full-length drop of the year. The six-track effort finds the Charlotte rapper in his natural element over a slew of hard-hitting backdrops and Timbaland is a particular fan of the outing and wants to know why it isn't getting enough love on streaming platforms.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

New Music Friday - New Albums From DaBaby, Money Man, Silk Sonic + More

HipHopDX – Rap music fans may be on the verge of diving into one of the most diverse editions of HipHopDX’s New Music Friday feature this year. There’s a great balance of projects from old school and new school artists floating around, such as a fresh mixtape from DaBaby, who Fat Joe dubbed this generation’s 2Pac, along with the new offering from former Slaughtergang lyricist Joell Ortiz.
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

‘A Different Christmas’: Bryson Tiller Reveals Tracklist of Holiday EP Featuring Justin Bieber, Kiana Ledé, & More

Tis the season for gift exchange and ‘Exchange’ crooner Bryson Tiller is more than ready to get you in the holiday spirit with his new project, ‘A Different Christmas.’. The 7-track, yuletide-inspired affair – announced last week – features the likes of Justin Bieber, Kiana Ledé, producer extraordinaire Poo Bear,...
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Kanye West & Drake Squash Beef in Toronto

It’s time to put those BBQs away because one of Rap’s most notable beefs has been squashed. After years of spicy jabs, Kanye West and Drake have called time on their fiery feud. Full story below…. From the Pusha T feud to lyrics on albums to social media spars, the...
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Stream: Adele’s ’30’ Album

Music superstar Adele‘s latest album – ’30’ – has finally arrived. The 12-song set features a bevy of new tunes, as well as the chart-topping hit ‘Easy On Me.’. Across the album, there is production assists from such names as Greg Kurstin, Max Martin, Shellback, Inflo, and more. To support...
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

New Songs: Saweetie – ‘Get It Girl’ & ‘Icy Chain’

As Saweetie fans (affectionately called the #ICYGang) impatiently await the release of her debut studio album, the serially delayed ‘Pretty B*tch Music,’ the Rap diva is keeping pretty busy to make sure they have new music to tide them over. Viewers of recent episodes of ‘Insecure’ may have recognized her...
MUSIC

