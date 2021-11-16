ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JAMIE MCLEAN BAND TO RELEASE NEW SINGLE & ANNOUNCE NEW ALBUM PARADISE FOUND

shutter16.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamie McLean Band are set to release new single “This Is It” November 18 on all streaming platforms. The track marks the first release from their upcoming LP, Paradise Found (due out March 18, 2022 on Harmonized Records). Jamie McLean Band · THIS IS IT. “Jamie McLean has soaked...

www.shutter16.com

