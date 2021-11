El Dia de Los Muertos, also known in English as Day of the Dead, is a strongly identified traditional Mexican holiday, celebrated from November 1st to the 2nd, every year. People celebrate the relationship between life and death, and those we’ve lost are believed to come home and spend time with their living relatives. Families create ofrendas, or altars, to welcome their loved ones home. These ofrendas are filled with photographs of the deceased and all of their favorite foods and beverages of when they were alive to once again taste once they arrive home. Ofrendas and homes are filled with a multitude of colorful decorations, from papel picado, orange marigolds, candles to a variety of different candy skulls.

