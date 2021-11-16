August Burns Red: 10th Anniversary Leveler Tour

“It was the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. We were literally laying floor tile the weekend before that. Two hours before the grand opening, we’re out there in the tap room laying down the carpet floor tile with glue we hoped would keep them down,” says Dana Walukiewicz, co-owner of King Street Brewing Company, when we haggled about when the brewery really opened in 2011. “Looking back on that day, we were stressed out with getting opened, before that, getting all of the necessary approvals, and all of the construction made the tap room somewhat of an afterthought. But you know what? To have that crowd come in and fill all of the seats was an awesome feeling. It was incredibly rewarding; it’s so tough to describe,” he says of the experience.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 13 DAYS AGO