Public Health

U.S. COVID cases start to rise again as the holidays approach

By Will Stone
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 6 days ago
It's a worrying sign for the U.S. ahead of the holiday travel season: coronavirus infections are rising in more than half of all states. Experts warn this could be the start of an extended winter surge. The rise is a turnaround after cases had steadily declined from mid September...

EatThis

Virus Expert Just Said What is Going to Happen in America

Coronavirus cases are no longer declining, and the timing couldn't be worse, with the holidays approaching. Meanwhile, 65 million or so Americans are still unvaccinated—and many of them may never want to get the shot. What is next, then, for our divided country? Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, appeared on New Day this morning to offer a peek at what hat America may look like going forward. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This Is the "Bad News" About COVID Right Now, Virus Expert Warns

The coronavirus has been circulating in the U.S. for close to two years now. During this unprecedented time, the country has experienced several waves of high surges and declines. COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths reached new heights over the summer due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing rate of vaccinations. But over the past few months, things have quickly moved in the right direction. In early October, daily cases dropped below 100,000 for the first time since early August, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. While these numbers have continued to fall, however, virus experts are now warning us not to let our guard down, because there is still bad news about the COVID pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The course of the pandemic has once again shifted as the country's seven-day new case average has seen a significant increase after a weeks-long decline and plateau. Now, some top officials and experts are voicing concern as certain states and areas around the U.S. deal with substantial COVID surges as the holiday season approaches.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theeastcountygazette.com

COVID-19: Why Cases are Spiking in Highly Vaccinated States?

Coronaviruses are still causing havoc. More so, as winter approaches, questions are raised about what might happen in states where vaccination rates are high and vaccination measures are less. Coronavirus surges have been seen as of late in some highly vaccinated states, which may be an indicator of what’s to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times-Leader

COVID numbers rising again

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Belmont, Harrison and Monroe counties, local health department officials said. Harrison County Health Administrator Garen Rhome said 50 new cases reported in the past week represent an increase of 25 percent. For some time now, cases in the county had seemed to plateau.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Birmingham Star

COVID-19 cases rise in parts of U.S. amid sustained vaccination push

NEW YORK, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- COVID-19 cases are starting to climb again in select regions across the United States after stabilizing at a high level following this summer's surge of the Delta variant, White House chief medical advisor Anthony Fauci has said. "The only thing that's a little bit...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbslocal.com

Philadelphia Health Officials Concerned Region Could See New Wave Of COVID-19 Cases As Holidays Approach

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are new concerns that the Philadelphia region is about to see a new wave of COVID-19 cases and health officials are sounding the alarm ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. There has been a sharp uptick in cases across Philadelphia and the surrounding areas, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole says.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Iberian

Covid cases rise in nearly half of the U.S.

NEW YORK CITY - Covid cases are up 15% nationwide since October. Nearly half of the country is part of the uptick in Covid-19 cases and colder temperatures are adding to concerns of a possible winter surge. Health officials in Minnesota say the unvaccinated, the Delta variant and waning vaccine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC New York

Dr. Fauci Says Covid Cases Are Starting to Climb in Some Areas of the U.S.

Fauci's comments came just a day after the country reported a seven-day average of more than 82,000 new cases, up 11% from the week before. Nationwide cases were down 57% last week from the delta wave's peak this summer, but an influx of Covid patients in the Midwest and Northeast are fueling the sudden increase.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Quad Cities Onlines

Illinois COVID cases on the rise again as Thanksgiving draws near

BLOOMINGTON — As the U.S. enters another pandemic-tinged holiday season, COVID-19 cases are rising once again, including in Illinois. The Illinois Department of Public Health continues to encourage vaccination as the best way to gather safely. "IDPH encourages all Illinoisans who are age 5 and older to get their COVID-19...
ILLINOIS STATE
