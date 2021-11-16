ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Vanessa Hudgens Promotes Two New Netflix Projects in NYC

justjaredjr.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVanessa Hudgens is all smiles while leaving her hotel in New York City on Tuesday night (November 16). The 32-year-old actress headed out for the night to tape an appearance on The Tonight Show. Vanessa is...

www.justjaredjr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Floor8

Vanessa Hudgens shakes her booty during press day with Alexandra Shipp

Vanessa Hudgens, 32 shakes her booty during press day with Alexandra Shipp, 30. The former High School Musical star - who enjoyed a romantic getaway with boyfriend, Cole Tucker over the weekend - was back to work this Wednesday with pal and co-star Alexandra promoting their new Netflix movie, Tick, Tick... Boom! But between meeting with the press it seems the young actresses found ways to keep themselves entertained.
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

Alexandra Shipp On 'Tick, Tick... Boom!,' Movie Musicals, and 'Work Wife' Vanessa Hudgens

Alexandra Shipp has the rare Hollywood distinction of making one of the world’s biggest directors cry — and over Skype, no less. “For my final audition for Tick, Tick… Boom!, Lin [Manuel Miranda] couldn’t make it to L.A., so we got him on Skype, and Andrew [Garfield] and I in a room together, and we did our lovers’ quarrel scene. After we finished the last take of it, we both turned to Lin and he was crying. ... He was like, ‘That was really great,’” Shipp recalls, chatting over Zoom.
MOVIES
HOLAUSA

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker make their red carpet debut

Vanessa Hudgens’ new film, “Tick, Tick… Boom!” held its premiere on Wednesday in Los Angeles, at AFI Fest. She was accompanied by her boyfriend, the professional baseball player Cole Tucker, marking the couple’s first appearance on a red carpet together. RELATED: First look at Vanessa...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
FASHION Magazine |

Vanessa Hudgens is Feeling Free in Tick, Tick… Boom!

“This is what I love, and I will fight to do it until the day I die.”. When it comes to large-scale musical films, Vanessa Hudgens is a seasoned pro. Since she rose to mainstream fame in 2006 with her lead role as girl-next-door Gabriella Montez in High School Musical, her talent as a bona fide triple threat was made abundantly clear.
MOVIES
Floor8

Vanessa Hudgens is straight out the Matrix with latest look in New York City

Vanessa Hudgens could be mistaken for Keanu Reeves's co-star in the Matrix - which is getting a new installment on Dec. 24 - with her latest ensemble that she showed off on the streets of New York City! The 32-year-old Spring Breakers actress - who will be returning to the Princess Switch Netflix franchise for a third installment which is due to drop on the streamer on Thursday, Nov. 18 - is currently on a press tour for tick, tick...BOOM! and has consistently brought her fashion A-game to each press event.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Vanessa Hudgens Takes the Plunge in a Black Gown and Black Platform Sandals for ‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’ Premiere

Vanessa Hudgens’ latest look makes an edgy, bold statement. The “Spring Breakers” actress was spotted arriving at the New York premiere of her new movie “Tick, Tick…Boom!” while hand in hand with her boyfriend, Cole Tucker. The two both donned sophisticated looks that felt put together and sleek. For Hudgens’ ensemble, she wore a black dress that featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. The slicked-back hair also made her look like a total movie star. For the shoes, Hudgens slipped on a pair of black platform sandals that helped give the moment a streamlined appearance while also adding some height...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
Primetimer

Vanessa Hudgens Saves Christmas, HBO Bows Alanis Doc Jagged

Vanessa Hudgens will have viewers seeing triple again today with The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, the third film in her popular Netflix holiday franchise. Also today, Alanis Morisette is the subject of a new HBO documentary, Mindy Kaling turns her eye on The Sex Lives of College Girls, and Star Trek: Discovery returns for Season 4. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Thursday:
MOVIES
Decider

‘The Princess Switch 3’ Cast Guide: Vanessa Hudgens Stars Alongside Vanessa Hudgens And Vanessa Hudgens

The Princess Switch film series has become Netflix’s flagship holiday franchise, and the newest installment, The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star features Vanessa Hudgens reprising the three roles she played in the sequel: Stacy DeNovo, Queen Margaret, and Princess Fiona. In this version, the three princesses have to deal with the consequences when the star of peace, on loan to them from the Vatican for use in an international Christmas festival they’re hosting, is stolen.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Princess Switch 3#The Boston Herald
arcamax.com

Vanessa Hudgens: I'll never quit showbusiness

Vanessa Hudgens plans to work in showbusiness until the day she dies. The 32-year-old actress started doing musical theater when she was just seven years old, and although she's been through some ups and downs during her career, Vanessa can't imagine ever walking away from the industry. The brunette beauty...
TV SHOWS
Cosmopolitan

Vanessa Hudgens just rocked a classic secondary school hairstyle

Nowadays, I'll snooze for as long as I can get away with but when I went to secondary school, I would always set my alarm extra early to style my hair. My favourite hairstyle of all time was the bump. You know the one. It involved taking the front section of your hair and clipping it up. Often, it involved giving your hair a little twist for, well, a bump at the front.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Extra

Vanessa Hudgens Reveals Unexpected Christmas Gift for Boyfriend Cole Tucker

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Vanessa Hudgens about her new movie “The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star.”. Vanessa recently made her red-carpet debut with boyfriend Cole Tucker at the Hollywood premiere of her film “Tick, Tick... BOOM!” at AFI Fest. She gushed, “The best part for me was… looking over and seeing him enjoy himself… in my space.”
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Vanessa Hudgens’s Guide to Caring for Oily Skin—And Girls’ Night Out Makeup

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For actor Vanessa Hudgens, healthy skin starts with one rule: Wash your face. “Even if it’s midday and you’re putting on your makeup to go out with your girlfriends, cleanse. Get everything off so you have a really clear face,” Hudgens advises. The Tick, Tick…Boom! star begins prep for a girls’ night out with her Know Beauty cleanser and moisturizer—avoiding oils and serums completely because she has oily skin. Hudgens recounts that she began breaking out in her early 20s (a result, in part, of too much wine and cheese). She started her brand to help take the guesswork out of skin care. “It’s so nice, because I feel like I’m at a point where I love my skin. My skin is the best it’s ever looked,” she reflects, sharing that her sensitive skin does better with simple, minimal-ingredient products.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy