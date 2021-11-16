ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4970 N Marine Drive #223

bhhschicago.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdated sunny one bedroom with great open floor plan and wood laminated flooring in well managed "Shoreline Park" lakefront bldg. The unit #223 is one of the building's Largest 1bedroom, with wide living room and open kitchen...

www.bhhschicago.com

bhhschicago.com

2509 W 111th Street #2

Conveniently nestled in the Morgan Park area, this unit is waiting for You! One bedroom, one bath with New flooring and New stainless steel appliances. Also additional storage, rear parking with heat and water included. Shopping nearby, and plenty of restaurants within walking distance. Unit on the first Floor!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1541 Millbrook Drive #1541

Newly updated and ready for new tenants! This 1ST FLOOR RANCH townhome is niceley upgraded w/cherry cabinets, stainless appliances, new flooring and fresh paint! Open concept living area with a gas fireplace in the living rooom and access to the private patio along with a separate dining area and open kitchen help to make this the perfect layout! A large master suite with with plenty of light/windows, walk-in closet and deluxe bathroom featuring dual sinks, soaking tub and separate standing shower give you the perfect place to retreat and rechage. A 2nd bedroom with access to the 2nd full bath, large laundry room and 2-car garage round out this perfect ranch! Walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment! Credit & Background Check Required - No Pets - Non Smoking Unit.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Near North Side, IL 60611

Wonderful location! South facing large convertible. Hardwood floors throughout, open kitchen with dining bar and plenty of storage. Full amenity building with rooftop pool, exercise room, and friendly 24-hr door staff. One block from Michigan Ave, this unit is close to shopping, restaurants, the lake, and public transit. The unit has been done with repainting and fresh now!!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

9508 GLENLAKE Street #206

Very nice 2 bedrooms condo in Rosemont area with hardwood floor thru-out . Nice kitchen with granite countertop . Great school . Close to transportation and chopping center . Laundry and storage in the building . One parking space included with the rent . pets ok .
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

951 W Huron Street #401

*SUBLEASE through 4/30 with option to renew* Come view this stunning 2 bed/2 bath unit with tall ceilings and condo quality finishes throughout. This bright unit boasts an updated spacious kitchen, 2 full baths, central air, and laundry in unit, making it an absolute must see. Additionally the bedrooms are very spacious with deep closets and the unit has a balcony - grills okay! Designated rooftop seating exclusively for this unit! Situated minutes away from the Loop, West loop, and River North and public transportation. Heater garage parking available for additional fee. Photos do not do it justice - come see it!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

991 Yosemite Trail #C

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath coach home upgraded with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors and much more. Generous size master bedroom with walk in closet. Very conveniently located close to Metra train station, major highways, shopping and to top it off great schools from Nerge Math and Science academy to J B Conant High School. Tons of storage, attached garage, fire place and in unit washer/dryer. Pets allowed with nonrefundable deposit. Don't miss this one!
SCIENCE
bhhschicago.com

7306 N Mcvicker Avenue

Charming home in a great North Edgebrook location. A solid all brick home that could be a condo alternative for someone. Home has been completely remodeled with a brand new kitchen, all hardwood floors throughout nice tiled bath and the basement offers additional space for a recreation-game room and storage and has a half bath. New roof 2020. A large rear yard with plenty area for a garden. Side drive to the garage. A block to the bus on Touhy, shopping just a few minutes away at Target and Costco or Village Crossing.Please note taxes reflect no exemptions. Owner requires tenant to have renter's insurance.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

100 Prairie Park Drive #611

Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath rental at luxury complex Prairie Park! Hardwood floors in main living space, gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, in unit washer and dryer and a view of the pond make this a great place to be! Primary bedroom is massive and has a stunning primary en suite complete with a soaker tub, large shower with heavy glass door and double vanity. Plenty of storage space in the walk in closet. Enjoy great southern views on the balcony. The clubhouse has all the amenities you could ask for including an exercise room, indoor pool & jacuzzi, and sauna. One heated parking spot is included in the price!!!!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

219 E Big Horn Drive

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage located in the Deer Point Trails subdivision in Hainesville with Grayslake schools! This is a very nice and convenient location! Ready to Go quad level floor plan! Gorgeous hardwood floors in the living area and kitchen! A large finished basement with an additional bedroom or office!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

299 N Dunton Avenue #516

9'Ceilings and a Balcony off the Living Room. Conveniently located in the heart of Arlington Heights. Residents are surrounded by a beautiful setting with close proximity to downtown Chicago for a seamless commute to work or a Michigan Avenue Shopping experience. Apartments features include spacious and open layouts, spectacular panoramic views, washer and dryer in every unit, stainless steel appliances, contemporary cabinets, granite countertops, built-in microwave, vinyl wood plank flooring in living areas, large oversized closets, modern color palette, cable ready and available onsite storage. Community Amenities include: blocks from Metra, on site management, 24/7 emergency maintenance, cyber cafe, pet friendly, pet spa, 24 hour fitness center, sundeck, outdoor heated swimming pool, outdoor fireplace, outdoor grills, resident lounge and party rooms, elevator, bike storage, private skybridge with access to parking garage.
CHICAGO, IL
peoriastandard.com

3621 N. Sandia Drive 1, Peoria unloaded by Venicha L Reese

The two bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home at 3621 N. Sandia Drive 1, Peoria was sold on Nov. 10 by Venicha L Reese for $65,000. The buyer was Kimberlyn Boston. In 2020, the property tax paid for this property was $1,447.30, which is 2.23% of the sale price of the home.
PEORIA, IL
peoriastandard.com

10302 N. Churchill Drive, Peoria acquired by Erwin E Gramajo Jr.

On Nov. 10, Kirk A. and Susan E. Fristad sold their three bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home at 10302 N. Churchill Drive, Peoria to Erwin E Gramajo Jr. for $218,000. The property tax paid for this property in 2020 was $5,431.48. This is 2.49% of the sale price of the home.
PEORIA, IL
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

510 N Street SW , N-434

Whether you+GGre on the hunt for an investment opportunity or looking for a permanent home in a central location, this must-see unit in Southwest Washington DC could be for you! Enviably set in the booming Waterfront community, this co-op residence offers the low-maintenance lifestyle you+GGve always wanted. Gorgeous parquet wood floors cascade underfoot across the bright and open interior. Relax on your private balcony overlooking the beautifully landscaped courtyard. Enjoy access to premium amenities such as a large pool, a fitness center, and plenty of outdoor space! The $844.26 monthly co-op fee is comprised of $735.33 for association fees, and $108.93 in property taxes. The Wharf is just outside your doorstep with Waterfront Metro and all of the dining and entertainment options the neighborhood has to offer! Come for a tour before this exciting opportunity is gone for good!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1215 W LUNT Avenue #G

Vintage lovers.......Spacious two-bedroom garden condo apartment in a well-maintained courtyard building! Unit has high ceilings, separate dining area along with new carpet and dining room flooring. The unit has been freshly painted with laundry and bicycle storage in building. Walk to everything! Red Line, Groceries, Starbucks, and the beach.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

228 Marengo Avenue #2

This pet friendly bright & sunny 1 bedroom plus den top floor unit boasts vaulted ceiling with skylight, large walk-in closet and 2 exterior porches. Free laundry and storage in shared basement. Fenced in yard and garage parking included. Conveniently located near downtown Forest Park & downtown Oak Park. Green line & Metra are a mere 3 blocks away. Very short drive to I-290. Credit check $40 per adult applicant on mycheckfree. Additional pet fee non-refundable deposit of $250.
ECONOMY
bhhschicago.com

1415 Gunderson Avenue

Beautifully updated single family home in Berwyn! This 4 bed/2 Bath home features a full/finished basement and 2 car garage. The home sits on a extra wide lot with great outdoor space. Walking distance to nearby schools, transportation, restaurants, pharmacies, etc. Make an appointment today!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

625 Schumann Street

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom Floor Plan w/ Den/Office/ Possible 3rd Bedroom. Also a Sun Filled Sunroom. All Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Tons of Storage and 2 Car Garage. Patio to Enjoy the Views of Nature, Window Treatments, Truly Move-In-Ready. Tenant will have access to Pool, Clubhouse and Exercise Facility. Close to Woodstock Square for Dining and Shopping. All Tenants 18 yrs. and over will need to submit to a Background and Credit Check through My Smart Move , at Tenants expense of $40 per person. Unit is Available Immediately.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

516 N ELIZABETH Street #2S

Gorgeous and lovingly maintained corner city facing 2 bed/2 bath in a boutique elevator building! Just look at the finishes! New Samsung appliance package, floor to ceiling fireplace surround, Walnut master bathroom vanity with gold mirrors, bidet and new tile throughout. Soaking tub! Both bedrooms are spacious and connect to the 25 foot private balcony with exterior access. Best of all included is your private one car garage with additional storage. Excellent location a stones throw to Fulton market, Twisted Spoke, Coal Fire, Starbucks and all that the West Loop/Fulton market has to offer!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

344B Elm Place

Wonderfully cozy standalone 2-bedroom, 1-bath coach house in fabulous in-town location near the train, shops, restaurants & lake. One parking space in the shared attached garage + one in the driveway directly behind it (effectively tandem spots with one of the cars garaged). Pets will be approved on a case-by-case basis; the security deposit is $3000 if a pet is approved. Rent includes lawn care, snow removal, and water. Renter is responsible for gas, electricity, and scavenger. Dedicated laundry with full-size washer & dryer. A terrific place to call home in an A++ location.
REAL ESTATE

