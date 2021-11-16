1319 N Maplewood Avenue #3

Whether you+GGre on the hunt for an investment opportunity or looking for a permanent home in a central location, this must-see unit in Southwest Washington DC could be for you! Enviably set in the booming Waterfront community, this co-op residence offers the low-maintenance lifestyle you+GGve always wanted. Gorgeous parquet wood floors cascade underfoot across the bright and open interior. Relax on your private balcony overlooking the beautifully landscaped courtyard. Enjoy access to premium amenities such as a large pool, a fitness center, and plenty of outdoor space! The $844.26 monthly co-op fee is comprised of $735.33 for association fees, and $108.93 in property taxes. The Wharf is just outside your doorstep with Waterfront Metro and all of the dining and entertainment options the neighborhood has to offer! Come for a tour before this exciting opportunity is gone for good!

REAL ESTATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO