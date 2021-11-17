Will Smith's break point: 'Everybody was miserable'

Will Smith has admitted his “heart shattered” when his son Jaden asked to be emancipated when he was a 15-year-old. The King Richard star opened up about the struggles his son faced after their 2013 film After Earth bombed commercially and critically, with Jaden enduring attacks from the media. Writing...
Going method. In Will Smith’s forthcoming Will memoir, he’s getting candid about his past and current relationships. During the 53-year-old King Richard star’s first marriage to ex-wife Sheree Zampino — with whom he shares 28-year-old son Trey — the Pennsylvania native claimed he “fell in love” with Stockard Channing while they worked together on Six Degrees of Separation in 1993.
Will Smith‘s generosity was so profound on the set of the critically acclaimed movie King Richard that it produced dropped jaws and a river of tears. Smith and the cast were angry when Warner Bros. announced they were moving their entire 2021 slate to “day-and-date” releases, which means being released in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously. This means that the cast could potentially make less money due to lower theatrical profits.
Over the weekend Warner Bros. Pictures dropped a new trailer for King Richard, starring Will Smith. The film tells the story of Richard Williams, the famously tough-as-nails father and coach to tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams. With the rave reviews and everyone buzzing about the new flick, naturally, Serena had a strong reaction to the trailer.
Will Smith may not feel like he’s “equipt” to give relationship advice, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to avoid opening up about his marriage with Jada Pinkett Smith. In a new interview with Good Morning America on his upcoming memoir Will, Smith explained that he and Jada are working...
We wrapped another Verzuz last night (November 18) and have another on the horizon in just a few weeks, but not many people know that Will Smith almost made an appearance. Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills joined together for a night of Soul and R&B throwbacks, and while it made for one of the most interesting and talked-about appearances on Verzuz yet, Hip Hop fans are looking forward to seeing Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony on December 2.
Will Smith has shared a reunion with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star Joseph Marcell who played Geoffrey Butler.Smith was on stage with Idris Elba discussing his new self-titled memoir when the discussion shifted to the sitcom that birthed his career as an actor.At that point, it was revealed that Marcell was in the audience. The actor, who lives in the UK, stood up and received a huge round of applause from the audience. After a picture of the Fresh Prince cast appeared on the screen, Smith joked that Marcell had not aged since the show premiered over 30...
Westbrook Inc., the entertainment company founded by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, has ended talks to sell to a new media venture backed by Blackstone Group and executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, sources tell Variety.
The two parties began discussions in mid-September, Variety previously reported, with the former Walt Disney Co. honchos looking to scoop up the 2-year-old company behind the streaming series “Red Table Talk” and the forthcoming Oscar contender “King Richard.”
The sales talks ceased this week, two individuals familiar with the parties said. Sources noted it was possible that both sides could reevaluate and return to the...
Will Smith looks back at the off-script scene where he surprised the pilot cast of Fresh Prince by performing Beethoven’s ‘Für Elise’ on piano. In the pilot episode of the 90s American sitcom television series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Will Smith performs Beethoven’s Für Elise on the piano for his onscreen Uncle Phil, played by James Avery.
While ‘suffering the brutal death of our romantic fantasies,’ Will Smith reveals he had to make the hard decision to ‘free’ Jada Pinkett-Smith from their marriage for them both to be happy. “Our marriage wasn’t working. We could no longer pretend. We were both miserable, and clearly, something had to...
Sheree Zampino, born November 16, 1967, whixh makes her a Scorpio. Scorpio women are mysterious and deep. Not many know much about a Scorpio woman, unless she makes it known. Over the years, since the separation of the two, the media seemed to overlook Zampino as she’s well off the radar. However, she is the mother of Will’s son Trey, who is 28 years old.
He's known for box office hits including I Am Legend, Independence Day, The Pursuit Of Happyness and Men In Black. And Will Smith revealed on his book tour in London on Thursday that his first acting gig in The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air 'saved his life' after he was left penniless from a huge tax evasion bill and forced to borrow money from a drug dealer.
"Money & success don't change people; they merely amplify what is already there." – Will Smith. Will Smith didn't always have money and fame, and whatever he has now he worked hard for. Will started working on rap songs, his first passion, when he was just 12 years old. He never stopped believing in himself, and even rejected an MIT offer to pursue music. Will's inspirational story didn't stop with his breakthrough role on Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. Along his journey, he's known defeat and bankruptcy.
The best and most unbelievable stories are often true. That is definitely the case when it comes to Richard Williams, a man who wrote out an 85-page plan detailing how not one, but two of his young daughters would take the world by storm a
Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin might be having kids sooner rather than later. In a recent interview on Good Day New York, Dakota's father Don Johnson talked about the future of her personal life. 'Listen, if she’s happy, I will be happy and he’s a lovely guy,' the Miami Vice...
I was cracking up when I saw Nick Cannon’s Halloween Costume! He dressed up as Steve Harvey and he had reality star Eboni K Williams stop his talk show, who I think was dressed as Tina Turner lol. I love Halloween costumes and you guys make sure to stop back next week to see what my grandson and I were for the festivities! Step inside to see a video clip of their interview together…..
Tracee Ellis Ross celebrated a joyous family occasion on Thursday when she rang in her lookalike sister Chudney Ross' 46th birthday. The actress paid tribute to her TV producer sibling with an array of throwback photos and videos which fans went wild for. Taking to Instagram, the Black-ish star posted...
Halle Berry has made public her relationship with Van Hunt since September 2020 and after more than a year together, the actress revealed that she has been "married" to her beau by none other than her son, Maceo-Robert Martinez, who is eight years old. During the red carpet event for...
