Films that seem to have everything going for them but that don't come together can be much more frustrating than films that are simply bad. You keep rooting for them and then sighing. Eleanor Coppola's second dramatic feature "Love is Love is Love" is that kind of film. It's an anthology of three short stories about love and commitment and the prismatic nature of the human personality. It draws together a first-rank cast of character actresses and actors, most of them over 50, then mostly fails to invest the material with the invention and snappiness needed to invigorate it and make it memorable, as opposed to merely agreeable.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO