CNN10 - 11/17/21

(CNN) — Uthra's mother found her daughter lying motionless in bed at the family home, her left arm dotted with blood. Her family rushed her to the local Kollam hospital in the southern Indian state of Kerala, but the 25-year-old was already dead. A post-mortem on May 7, 2020, confirmed...
(CNN) — The 2021 season has been a pivotal one for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, both on and off the field. A No. 1 overall pick in 2018, he has helped transform the franchise from bottom-dwelling strugglers to playoff qualifiers through a combination of his toughness and leadership. However,...
(CNN) — The 2021 season has been a pivotal one for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, both on and off the field. A No. 1 overall pick in 2018, he has helped transform the franchise from bottom-dwelling strugglers to playoff qualifiers through a combination of his toughness and leadership. However,...
New York (CNN Business) — Apple posted a statement to its employees Friday evening reminding them of their rights to speak up about their pay and working conditions. The move comes after months of employee organizing in a movement that's come to be known as #AppleToo. "Apple is deeply committed...
(CNN) The accidental discharge of a passenger's weapon in a security area of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport caused widespread panic Saturday afternoon, prompting a brief halt of departing flights over the busy travel weekend. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. ET when a "prohibited item" was detected in a passenger's...
(CNN) — Ann Arbor, Michigan, will soon require menstrual products in public restrooms, as it sets to enact legislation national advocates say is a first. The city council unanimously voted to pass an ordinance Monday requiring all public restrooms in the 120,000-resident college community -- including those located inside businesses -- to offer pads and tampons for free, as well as toilet paper and soap.
Washington (CNN) — New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu on Sunday criticized members of his party who are looking to retaliate against 13 GOP House members who voted to pass President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, saying they "have their priorities screwed up." "When we talk about kicking people...
New York (CNN Business) — There was a lot of news to cover from this week, and "Saturday Night Live" had its Judge Jeanine take it all on. The Fox News personality, who was played by Cecily Strong, opened Saturday night's episode of the NBC variety show. "Good evening, I'm...
(CNN) — Protests in European countries against new Covid-19 restrictions turned violent over the weekend as cases continue to rise in the continent. Rioting broke out at The Hague on Saturday over the Dutch government's new coronavirus measures. Video from the scene shows riot police deploying water cannons and charging groups of demonstrators.
A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — For months, there have been warnings to shoppers:...
New York, NY (CNN Business) — Even among the generally youthful demographic of Starbucks workers unionizing in Buffalo, New York, 17-year-old Maya Panos is younger than most. In her short stint as a member of the labor market, the high school senior says she lost economic stability — Panos was...
New York (CNN Business) — Late this summer, drive-thru times slowed by about 26 seconds compared to last year, according to a study. That may not seem like much — but in the world of fast food, every moment counts. "Mere seconds can be a make-it or break-it in terms...
New York (CNN Business) — In 1984, "Ghostbusters" became one of the most popular comedies in film history. Now, nearly four decades later, audiences answered the call at the ticket booth for a new sequel in the spooky franchise. "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" — which stars Paul Rudd, Mckenna Grace and Finn...
El Salvador plans to build the world's first "Bitcoin City", funded initially by bitcoin-backed bonds, President Nayib Bukele said on Saturday, doubling down on his bet to harness the crypto currency to fuel investment in the Central American country. Speaking at an event closing a week-long promotion of bitcoin in...
(CNN) — When it comes to her art, Adele has a certain way she likes things to be done. The singer believes the tracks on an album should be listened to in their order of arrangement -- and now she's got streaming giant Spotify onside. Following the release of her...
New York, NY (CNN) — What began as a Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times Magazine cover story, the 1619 Project has now produced two books: one for adults, "A New Origin Story" and a children's book, "Born on the Water." But even though the 1619 Project books were just released...
(CNN) — Lewis Hamilton put in a faultless drive to win Sunday's inaugural Qatar Grand Prix and cut Max Verstappen's championship lead to just eight points. Verstappen finished almost 30 seconds behind Hamilton in second, but was impressive in clawing his way back from seventh, having been being given a grid penalty after qualifying.
Comments / 0