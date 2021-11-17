All The Sharp Stars from the “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” Premiere

Ant-Man star Paul Rudd had some jokes for those wondering if he shows up in Marvel's next big blockbuster. He spoke to Comicbook.com for Ghostbusters Afterlife along with Carrie Coon. Neither of them was in the mood to give anything away. Rudd even decided to act like his Zoom had frozen in order to not answer Chris Kilian's question. It prompted a lot of laughter from his co-star and our host. There is so much going on in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it's almost easier to list the actors who are not in the film. But, anything is possible in an infinite Multiverse. (Besides, Rudd probably wants to enjoy the glow of being named the Sexiest Man Alive just a little while longer before his next adventure with Marvel.) Check out the entire interaction for yourself down below:

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO