More childless adults in the United States are deciding not to ever have children, according to a new study from Pew Research Center. The number of U.S. adults who reported being not at all likely or not too likely to ever have children has increased 7% since 2018, the study found. While reasons for remaining childless varied from climate change to having an unwilling partner, the majority of those not planning on having children said it was simply due to the fact that they didn’t want to.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 23 HOURS AGO