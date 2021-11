As a maternal wellness expert, my clients almost entirely consist of mothers, and I can tell you that the effects of self care—or lack thereof—come up in almost every session or mom group I host. So few of us are proactively prioritizing ourselves to the extent that we have forgotten who we were before kids, how we even prioritized ourselves and what it felt like to invest in us. And when we do manage to take time for ourselves, the mom guilt sets in soon after.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO