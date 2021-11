Former Chelsea assistant manager Jody Morris admits he feels ready for a top job. Morris has been out of work since Frank Lampard's sacking in January. He told 'the Off The Hook with Jimmy Bullard podcast': "He (Lampard) certainly had a rest up (after the sacking). When you're manager of Chelsea, the pressure is on another level to what I've seen. "I'm sure he's welcomed the rest. I think he's a top manager as it is but I'm sure he'll be back in some day.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 HOURS AGO