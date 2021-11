AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori values his time at Chelsea. Tomori came right through Chelsea's youth system before cutting ties and joining Milan last summer. “When you're young you're just playing for fun and you never really know how far it's going to go. Then, as you get older, you get closer and closer and you see people playing with the first team; you start to take it more seriously," the English defender said.

