Soccer

Agent of Napoli winger Politano hits out at Italy snub

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe agent of Napoli winger Matteo Politano says he deserved to be in Italy's squad this week. Politano was overlooked by Italy coach Roberto Mancini as the Azzurri stumbled into...

www.tribalfootball.com

Matteo Politano
Domenico Berardi
Person
Roberto Mancini
Europe
