Nightly News Full Broadcast (November 16th)

 5 days ago

IGN

The Boys: Vought News Network - Official Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman Clip (November 2021)

Amazon Prime Video presents the fifth episode of Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman, which is set in the world of The Boys. VNN's episodes of Seven on 7 will be released the 7th of every month and each will have 7 stories per episode plus a commercial. Additionally, the VNN anchor Cameron Coleman, portrayed by Matthew Edison, will also be a VNN anchor in Season 3 of the series.
Time Out Global

Cosy throws to bundle yourself up in as the nights (and the news) get darker

Before the clocks have even gone back, signs of a hard winter are hanging over us. On top of it getting colder, heating bills are on the rise and supermarket shelves are looking bare, so some literal home comforts are much needed right now. Think something soft and reassuring to hide under during these gloomy times. Luckily, London’s chic boutiques and interiors meccas have come up trumps with stylish blankets and throws to snuggle into. Whether you want tactile textures, a cheery print or a woven work of art that will double as a wall hanging when the cold snap has passed, we’ve found something to suit.
Frenzied money grab on highway

ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TMZ.com

'Where We About to Eat At' Kid Antwain Fowler Dead at 6

Antwain Fowler -- the kid who famously asked "where we about to eat at?" -- has died. His official Instagram account confirmed the sad news Sunday, with a new post that seems to have been written by his mother, China. Her message reads, "The pain in my heart is like no other Why God!!!" Her caption was similar ... "Never in a million years My heart is out my chest!!!!"
‘SNL’ tackles Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty verdict

wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Makes Another Change To Survivor Series Card

There’s your replacement. We are less than four days away from Survivor Series and that means the card should be mostly set. That being said, WWE has a tendency to take their time making some final adjustments and this year is no exception. As of last week, there are two holes on some Survivor Series teams, but one of them has since been filled with a bit of a surprise replacement.
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
celebritypage.com

What To Watch Today, November 16th

Happy Tuesday! Here's the perfect binge list. Last season of The Flash ended with a threat of war. What's going to happen next? The eighth season of The Flash premieres tonight on The CW. Riverdale - The CW. A new day rises in Riverdale. Veronica and Reggie are now the...
kduz.com

KDUZ Classic – November 16th, 1985

Today’s choice of the KDUZ Classic takes us back to November 16th, 1985, the first of two weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 Singles song for a song that had just completed a one week run atop the Billboard Modern Rock chart, while also topping the charts in Australia and Canada, and in 2011 it was named to the top of the Billboard magazine’s list of the worst songs of the 80’s. It would be the first of three number one hits for this group in this its third incarnation.
Holiday hosting tips: How to host a memorable holiday gathering

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. If you’re hosting the family for the holidays...
TVLine

Insecure Recap: Loaded 'I Love You's and Issa's Dramatic Hospital Run-In

If you were to Venn diagram Sunday night’s Insecure, it would start with Molly’s mom having a stroke, intersected with Issa going to her bestie’s apartment with Nathan and promptly losing Molly’s dog. This would be followed by Issa saying she loved Nathan without him saying it back, with the final circle encompassing her crushing run-in with Lawrence, Condola and their baby boy at the hospital. In other words, it doesn’t take a statistician to figure out Issa is stuck in a love rut. She’s trying to move forward with her new boo thang Nathan on the HBO romcom, but can’t seem...
Nightly News: Kids Edition (November 11, 2021)

Fox News

Fox News @ Night - Tuesday, November 9

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
