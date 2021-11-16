UCI Invention Lets People Pay for Purchases with a High-five

Gustavo Oliveira and Li Zhang, global and international studies, offer insight on the supply chain crisis and alternative solutions for holiday spends. As we near the busy holiday shopping season, news of supply chain issues has many worried about shipping delays for hot item gifts. But is this issue new or something that’s been a long time in the making? UCI global and international studies' Gustavo Oliveira, assistant professor, and Li Zhang, researcher, dive into these and other critical questions about the global supply chain crisis in this episode of the UCI Social Sciences Experts On series. The researchers are part of a study funded by a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture that’s looking at how COVID disrupted supply chains. While their study is focused on food products, the issues they are examining are connected to problems across all supply chains, where prices of shipping containers and pallets have been on the rise for several years.

