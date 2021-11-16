ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCI Invention Lets People Pay for Purchases with a High-five

uci.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInnovative fabric enables digital communication between wearers, nearby devices. Nov. 16, 2021 – Imagine your car starting the moment you get in because it recognizes the jacket you’re wearing. Consider the value of a hospital gown that continuously measures and transmits a patient’s vital signs. These are just two applications made...

engineering.uci.edu

Comments / 0

uci.edu

Finding research inspiration in life experience

Zeinab Kachakeche, second year language science graduate student, reflects on her research endeavors and experience as a mother pursuing a Ph.D. After becoming a mother, Zeinab Kachakeche decided to postpone her college career. Her unconventional road to graduate school strengthened her research abilities and invigorated her to excel in her classes. Now a second year Ph.D. student in language science at UCI, she uses a range of approaches to study how human language works and her bilingual background motivates her cross-linguistic research.
EDUCATION
uci.edu

Three Engineering Researchers Earn DOD Instrumentation Awards

Nov. 18, 2021 – Three engineering faculty – Stacy Copp, Alon Gorodetsky and David Kisailus– have won Defense University Research Instrumentation Program (DURIP) grants from the U.S. Department of Defense. The annual award is administered through a merit competition run by the Air Force Office of Scientific Research, Army Research Office and Office of Naval Research. Annually, the department seeks specific proposals from university investigators conducting foundational science and engineering research relevant to national defense.
uci.edu

What is the AI Awakening and How Will It Affect Your Business?

On October 5, 2021, Director of the Center for Digital Transformation Vijay Gurbaxani invited Stanford Professor and Director of the Stanford Digital Economy Lab Erik Brynjolfsson to speak on the topic “The AI Awakening: What It Means for Productivity and Business Performance.” Brynjolfsson’s research focuses on the effects of IT on strategy, productivity, performance, digital commerce and intangible assets.
TECHNOLOGY
TheConversationCanada

Robots can be companions, caregivers, collaborators — and social influencers

In the mid-1990s, there was research going on at Stanford University that would change the way we think about computers. The Media Equation experiments were simple: participants were asked to interact with a computer that acted socially for a few minutes after which, they were asked to give feedback about the interaction. Participants would provide this feedback either on the same computer (No. 1) they had just been working on or on another computer (No. 2) across the room. The study found that participants responding on computer No. 2 were far more critical of computer No. 1 than those responding...
ENGINEERING
bleepingcomputer.com

Over nine million Android devices infected by info-stealing trojan

A large-scale malware campaign on Huawei's AppGallery has led to approximately 9,300,000 installs of Android trojans masquerading as over 190 different apps. The trojan is detected by Dr.Web as 'Android.Cynos.7.origin' and is a modified version of the Cynos malware designed to collect sensitive user data. The discovery and report come...
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Over half of millennials are responsible for executing their parents' wills, but hardly any have access to their parents' online passwords

As COVID-19 spread, many American millennials finally began their estate planning. Yet, many of them do not have the correct digital information if their parents pass on, according to new research from Toronto -- Canada-based security and privacy company 1Password. In partnership with digital estate planning companies Trust & Will...
INTERNET
aithority.com

Positive Technologies: Vulnerabilities in Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay Allow Attackers to Make Unauthorized Purchases

Positive Technologies researcher, Timur Yunusov spoke at Black Hat Europe in London about vulnerabilities in Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay. The flaws allow attackers to make unlimited purchases using stolen smartphones with enabled express transport schemes that do not require unlocking the device to make a payment. Until June 2021, рurchases could be made at any PoS terminals, not only in public transport. On iPhones, payments could be made even if the phone’s battery is emptied.
CELL PHONES
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Apple to start letting people fix their own iPhones

Apple on Wednesday said it will begin allowing people to fix gadgets they buy from the Silicon Valley giant in a concession seen as a victory for “right-to-repair” advocates. The iPhone and Mac computer maker has long restricted repairs to technicians at “Genius bars” in its shops or at authorized...
CELL PHONES
uci.edu

A commitment to service

Nursing student, veteran and foster father Teylor Cohen aspires to continue helping people through healthcare. Teylor Cohen enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps on his 18th birthday, just months before he started UCI in the summer of 2013. A biology major and first-generation college student, he took a hiatus from his studies to serve his country.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
uci.edu

UCLA and UCI create novel center that addresses cardiovascular disease among LAC and OC minority communities

With a $17.9 million grant from the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities at the National Institutes of Health, a first of its kind center has been established to address health inequities that lead to cardiovascular diseases in low-income and minority groups within the greater Los Angeles and Orange County region. The center is a collaboration between the University of California, Los Angeles, and Irvine campuses, and for the next five years will study the factors that cause hypertension, diabetes, chronic kidney disease and other heart-related disease, in the highly diverse region of Southern California whose combined population is more than 13 million.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
uci.edu

Kassas Named Air Force Young Investigator

Nov. 23, 2021 – Zak Kassas, associate professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering, has won the Young Investigator Research Program (YIP) award from the Air Force Office of Scientific Research (AFOSR). Kassas was one of 36 scientists and engineers from 30 institutions in the country to earn the recognition for 2022.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
casinobeats.com

Ulle Skottling: Investment in people pays dividends for Videoslots

“The fish rots from the head. If we as a management team don’t get it right, we can’t expect other people in the company to do so either.”. Ulle Skottling, deputy chief executive officer at Videoslots, references a favoured quote of his new chief people officer to underline the operator’s approach to leadership.
GAMBLING
ScienceAlert

NASA Reveals Bold Plan to Put a Nuclear Reactor on The Moon Within 10 Years

The Moon awaits. After long decades in which no human being set foot on the lunar surface, we are heading back. And quite soon. As part of the NASA-led Artemis program, astronauts are returning to the lunar environment as soon as 2024, with a view to ultimately establishing a long-term human presence on the Moon – a place we haven't seen in person since 1972. To live and work on the Moon, though, astronauts will need power and plenty of it, and there's no power grid on the Moon. While any number of creative solutions might be able to help fix that problem,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
uci.edu

UCI Experts On: Supply chain

Gustavo Oliveira and Li Zhang, global and international studies, offer insight on the supply chain crisis and alternative solutions for holiday spends. As we near the busy holiday shopping season, news of supply chain issues has many worried about shipping delays for hot item gifts. But is this issue new or something that’s been a long time in the making? UCI global and international studies' Gustavo Oliveira, assistant professor, and Li Zhang, researcher, dive into these and other critical questions about the global supply chain crisis in this episode of the UCI Social Sciences Experts On series. The researchers are part of a study funded by a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture that’s looking at how COVID disrupted supply chains. While their study is focused on food products, the issues they are examining are connected to problems across all supply chains, where prices of shipping containers and pallets have been on the rise for several years.
INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

The self-driving trolley problem: how will future AI systems make the most ethical choices for all of us?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is already making decisions in the fields of business, health care and manufacturing. But AI algorithms generally still get help from people applying checks and making the final call. What would happen if AI systems had to make independent decisions, and ones that could mean life or death for humans? Pop culture has long portrayed our general distrust of AI. In the 2004 sci-fi movie I, Robot, detective Del Spooner (played by Will Smith) is suspicious of robots after being rescued by one from a car crash, while a 12-year-old girl was left to drown. He says: I...
ENGINEERING
The Conversation U.S.

Art illuminates the beauty of science – and could inspire the next generation of scientists young and old

Scientists have often invited the public to see what they see, using everything from engraved woodblocks to electron microscopes to explore the complexity of the scientific enterprise and the beauty of life. Sharing these visions through illustrations, photography and videos has allowed laypeople to explore a range of discoveries, from new bird species to the inner workings of the human cell. As a neuroscience and bioscience researcher, I know that scientists are sometimes pigeonholed as white lab coats obsessed with charts and graphs. What that stereotype misses is their passion for science as a mode of discovery. That’s why scientists frequently...
VISUAL ART

