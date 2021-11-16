Games for Bots

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
towardsdatascience.com
 6 days ago

In this article, we are going to dive into the automation of tasks performed by and between human "actors" in a computerized system. During one of the lockdowns in 2020, I created a simple memory game for my kids to play before bedtime. The memory game goes like this:....

towardsdatascience.com

towardsdatascience.com

5 Jupyter Extensions to Improve your Productivity

Jupyter Notebook is a popular IDE for many data experts for analyzing data and developing machine learning models because of its useability and utility. The Notebook is already a beginner-friendly IDE to use and could be extended even more to improve your data activity productivity with a bit of tweak.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

How to Create a Rating Visual in Power BI using DAX

Learn how to create a custom rating visual by writing a few lines of DAX. In my previous article, I’ve explained how you can display images and icons on the axis and in the slicers, leveraging a very simple technique using UNICHAR() DAX function. Now, I wish to expand on that, and show how you can create ratings visual using simple DAX! Let me be immodest and say — using this trick you can freely say that you create your own custom visual!
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Replicating Minecraft World Generation in Python

Minecraft, the second best-selling game of all time, best known for its pixelated building blocks and infinite worlds, has an amazing procedurally generated terrain with caves, waters, and even different biomes. Procedural generation is an important part of computer graphics. It is used mostly in video games or in movies....
VIDEO GAMES
towardsdatascience.com

The Power of mutate( ) for Data Wrangling in R

Most of the data wrangling and transformations related posts I see around are using Pandas. I, myself, being a Pandas lover, wrote a few of those already. But it is good to know that there are other great tools that will help you to make the same transformations. Sometimes that’s easier, sometimes not that much.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

How learning reward functions can go wrong

Reinforcement Learning (RL) is one of the most promising subfields of AI, with applications as diverse as self-driving cars and stock trading. A well-known weakness of the RL approach is that researchers have to define a reward function corresponding to an agent’s goal. For complex goals, this can be hard and misspecified rewards may not only result in bad performance but also unsafe behaviour. Hence, various organisations from Google’s DeepMind over OpenAI and Stanford’s CHAI have aimed to make the reward function part of the learning process as opposed to a hyperparameter that is specified before training. However, just because a goal is learned does not mean that it is aligned with human intentions.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Context Managers; The Best Managers for Python Developers

Did you ever go hungry to the kitchen, open the fridge, take out something delicious to eat, and because of starving forget to close the fridge again? Or did you ever come home at night and some of your lights were still on? I think we all know these kinds of situations.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Complete Guide to Regressional Analysis Using Python

Least Squares (MLR) and Weighted Least Squares; Lasso (L1), Ridge (L2), and Elastic Net Regularization; Kernel and Support Vector Machine Regression. Hello and welcome to this FULL IN-DEPTH, and very long, overview of Regressional Analysis in Python! In this deep dive, we will cover Least Squares, Weighted Least Squares; Lasso, Ridge, and Elastic Net Regularization; and wrap up with Kernel and Support Vector Machine Regression! Although I’d like to cover some advanced Machine Learning models for regression, such as random forests and neural networks, their complexity demand their own future post! In this post I will approach Regressional Analysis from two sides: Theoretical and Application. From the Theoretical side I will introduce the algorithms at a basic level and derive their base solution while in the Application side I will use sklearn in Python to actually apply these models to a real-life dataset!
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Feature Engineering in Python

In my decade plus as a data scientist, my experience largely agrees with Andrew Ng’s statement, “Applied machine learning is basically feature engineering.” From the very start of my career, building credit card fraud models at SAS, most of my value as a data scientist came from my ability to engineer new features and capture both business insights and behavior observed in the data to help the model identify the target. Also aligning with this sentiment is Dr. Pedro Domingos’ statement, “At the end of the day, some machine learning projects succeed and some fail. What makes the difference? Easily the most important factor is the features used.”
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Spaces: How to Showcase Your ML Web App Demo in Public

Build and deploy a simple machine translation web app with Spaces, Streamlit and Transformers. I think everybody agrees that being able to build meaningful projects is a prerequisite that we need to have in our portfolio in order to stand out when we want to break into a data science role.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

UCL Data Science Society: Introduction to Numpy

This year, as Head of Science for the UCL Data Science Society, the society is presenting a series of 20 workshops covering topics such as introduction to Python, a Data Scientists toolkit and Machine learning methods, throughout the academic year. For each of these the aim is to create a series of small blogposts that will outline the main points with links to the full workshop for anyone who wishes to follow along. All of these can be found in our GitHub repository, and will be updated throughout the year with new workshops and challenges.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Machine Learning Model Deployment — A Simple Checklist

Necessary things to check before, during, and after deploying your machine learning models to production. There are many things that can go wrong when moving your machine learning model from a research environment to a production environment. Data scientists/ML Engineers often underestimate how easy it is to break an ML model and make the results irreproducible.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

