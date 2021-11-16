Attempted Carjacking on Beverly Road and East 5th, Suspect Fled

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office has issued warrants for the arrest of two suspects allegedly involved in an Oakdale carjacking this week. Authorities say not only was a vehicle stolen, but the victim was left bloodied and bruised in the process. A late-night drive Tuesday started...
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Police and SWAT members surrounded a residence in a Neenah neighborhood Wednesday to take a carjacking suspect into custody. Police say they were able to positively identify a suspect from a carjacking incident that happened the previous day. Officers went to a duplex in the 1000 block...
The East Earl Township Police Department is attempted to identify the picture Retail Theft suspect. On November 3, 2021 at around 2:15 PM, the pictured white male allegedly stole $199.99 in merchandise from a business in the township. The suspect was driving the pictured white, 1993 to 1998 Volkswagen Jetta bearing an unknown Pennsylvania registration.
A man was shot and killed Friday morning trying to stop a reputed drug dealer who was fleeing a hit-and-run near the Cub Foods store in north Minneapolis. The fatal shooting was the city's 85th homicide of the year, which is the same number of homicides in the city for all of 2020.
--- UPDATE FRIDAY AFTERNOON: The stolen vehicle in this case has been located. Investigators are still working to identify the suspect. COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. - The sheriff's office says a citizen spotted the wreckage of a car late Thursday night, went to check on the person inside - and came face to face with a gun.
A man is dead after a car crash Friday morning in north Minneapolis turned into a shooting. One of the drivers is accused of killing a bystander who tried to stop him from fleeing the crash and then trying to carjack a vehicle. Authorities say a sedan traveling west on...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are looking for a suspect who was reportedly involved in a robbery Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the area near South Academy Boulevard and Drennan Road just before 5:15 a.m. for a carjacking. When they got to the scene officers spoke with the victim who had minor injuries.
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - California Highway Patrol says it took a man in custody after he began a pursuit with a stolen big rig in Tehama County. The big rig was located on Paskenta Rd. near Ogm Rd. when a CHP officer attempted to pull the vehicle over at about 11:30 a.m. Friday.
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Investigators need your help Monday night identifying a suspect connected to a carjacking that took place in the Binghampton area last week. According to Memphis Police, the victim was sitting in his 2007 Honda Ridgeline in front of 123 Bingham St. near Poplar Avenue and East Pkwy on Thursday, November 18 when he […]
New Orleans Police report a string of cases of suspects trying to take cars from drivers in the Bywater neighborhood Sunday. At around 6:35pm cops say a 35-year-old woman was carjacked in the 3100 block of Burgundy Street.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A carjacking suspect has been arrested at a hotel in Albuquerque. A multi-agency task force, including U.S. Marshalls, arrested 29-year-old Moses Gutierrez at a Motel 6 Friday evening. He was wanted out of Valencia County on multiple felony warrants of receiving a stolen vehicle and drug charges. Officers also seized two guns […]
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — At approximately 1 a.m. on Thursday, the Rochester Fire Department (RFD) and Rochester Police Department (RPD) responded to call that a male set a plastic bin on fire at an occupied multi-family residence on Clifford Avenue. After the RFD arrived, and while attempting to extinguish the fire,...
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating the November 5 attempted armed carjacking that occurred in the 8000 block of 13th St. in downtown Silver Spring. Detectives have released surveillance video of the two male suspects and are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.
ESCONDIDO — Four suspects involved in the crash of a stolen vehicle that slammed into a Mexican restaurant in Escondido were taken into custody on Friday. Hans Velasquez, 20, of Oceanside, and 19-year-old Anthony Quezada, of Escondido, and two unidentified women were being held at the Escondido Jail, Lt. Bode Berreth of the Escondido Police Department told City News Service.
MINNEAPOLIS — Robert David Lloyd Hall has an extensive criminal history spanning his entire adult life - full of felony assaults, drug cases, burglaries and thefts. And it all came to a head last week when he was arrested on suspicion of killing a Good Samaritan who tried to detain Hall after a hit and run.
LOS ANGELES, Cali. — A carjacking incident turns into a high-speed police chase in California Friday afternoon, KABC reports. KABC says the carjacking suspect continues to lead authorities toward Orange County from Los Angeles. At one point, the suspect was reportedly "driving on the wrong side of the 5 Freeway as other motorists passed closely in oncoming traffic."
Oakland police shot and killed a carjacking suspect Saturday afternoon, after he fired a gun at them and used a vehicle to try and ram police vehicles and officers. According to a new release issued at 12:03 a.m. Sunday by the Oakland Police Department, officers responded to a 3 p.m. report of an armed carjacking and robbery in the 2600 block of Fisher Avenue in the Las Palmas neighborhood of southeast Oakland.
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - Across California over the weekend, criminals were spotted smashing windows and grabbing luxury goods. Here in Beverly Hills, police responded to multiple calls of smash-and-grab attempts from criminals. The Beverly Hills Police Department responded to a call in the 9600 block of Wilshire and another in the 200 block of North Roder Drive.
