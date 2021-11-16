ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Attempted Carjacking on Beverly Road and East 5th, Suspect Fled

boropark24.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NYPD has setup a crime scene on Beverly Road and East...

www.boropark24.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

Allen Parish authorities searching for two carjacking suspects

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office has issued warrants for the arrest of two suspects allegedly involved in an Oakdale carjacking this week. Authorities say not only was a vehicle stolen, but the victim was left bloodied and bruised in the process. A late-night drive Tuesday started...
ALLEN PARISH, LA
Fox11online.com

Neenah police arrest carjacking suspect

NEENAH (WLUK) -- Police and SWAT members surrounded a residence in a Neenah neighborhood Wednesday to take a carjacking suspect into custody. Police say they were able to positively identify a suspect from a carjacking incident that happened the previous day. Officers went to a duplex in the 1000 block...
NEENAH, WI
crimewatchpa.com

Attempt to Identify - Retail Theft Suspect

The East Earl Township Police Department is attempted to identify the picture Retail Theft suspect. On November 3, 2021 at around 2:15 PM, the pictured white male allegedly stole $199.99 in merchandise from a business in the township. The suspect was driving the pictured white, 1993 to 1998 Volkswagen Jetta bearing an unknown Pennsylvania registration.
EAST EARL, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Nypd
KTVL

Cottage Grove carjacking suspect identified, taken into custody

--- UPDATE FRIDAY AFTERNOON: The stolen vehicle in this case has been located. Investigators are still working to identify the suspect. COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. - The sheriff's office says a citizen spotted the wreckage of a car late Thursday night, went to check on the person inside - and came face to face with a gun.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
KKTV

Police looking for suspect allegedly involved in a carjacking

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are looking for a suspect who was reportedly involved in a robbery Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the area near South Academy Boulevard and Drennan Road just before 5:15 a.m. for a carjacking. When they got to the scene officers spoke with the victim who had minor injuries.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Police search for Binghampton carjacking suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Investigators need your help Monday night identifying a suspect connected to a carjacking that took place in the Binghampton area last week. According to Memphis Police, the victim was sitting in his 2007 Honda Ridgeline in front of 123 Bingham St. near Poplar Avenue and East Pkwy on Thursday, November 18 when he […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KRQE News 13

Multi-agency effort behind carjacking suspect arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A carjacking suspect has been arrested at a hotel in Albuquerque. A multi-agency task force, including U.S. Marshalls, arrested 29-year-old Moses Gutierrez at a Motel 6 Friday evening. He was wanted out of Valencia County on multiple felony warrants of receiving a stolen vehicle and drug charges. Officers also seized two guns […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
13 WHAM

Suspect charged in arson attempt

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — At approximately 1 a.m. on Thursday, the Rochester Fire Department (RFD) and Rochester Police Department (RPD) responded to call that a male set a plastic bin on fire at an occupied multi-family residence on Clifford Avenue. After the RFD arrived, and while attempting to extinguish the fire,...
ROCHESTER, NY
mocoshow.com

Detectives Investigate Attempted Armed Carjacking in Downtown Silver Spring; Surveillance Video of Suspects Released

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating the November 5 attempted armed carjacking that occurred in the 8000 block of 13th St. in downtown Silver Spring. Detectives have released surveillance video of the two male suspects and are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Coast News

Suspects who crashed into Escondido restaurant involved in carjacking

ESCONDIDO — Four suspects involved in the crash of a stolen vehicle that slammed into a Mexican restaurant in Escondido were taken into custody on Friday. Hans Velasquez, 20, of Oceanside, and 19-year-old Anthony Quezada, of Escondido, and two unidentified women were being held at the Escondido Jail, Lt. Bode Berreth of the Escondido Police Department told City News Service.
ESCONDIDO, CA
KHQ Right Now

Authority vehicles barricade carjacking suspect in stolen vehicle

LOS ANGELES, Cali. — A carjacking incident turns into a high-speed police chase in California Friday afternoon, KABC reports. KABC says the carjacking suspect continues to lead authorities toward Orange County from Los Angeles. At one point, the suspect was reportedly "driving on the wrong side of the 5 Freeway as other motorists passed closely in oncoming traffic."
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

Police kill carjacking suspect in Rockridge

Oakland police shot and killed a carjacking suspect Saturday afternoon, after he fired a gun at them and used a vehicle to try and ram police vehicles and officers. According to a new release issued at 12:03 a.m. Sunday by the Oakland Police Department, officers responded to a 3 p.m. report of an armed carjacking and robbery in the 2600 block of Fisher Avenue in the Las Palmas neighborhood of southeast Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
foxla.com

Smash-and-grab attempt: Suspect used sledgehammer to try to break into Beverly Hills stores

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - Across California over the weekend, criminals were spotted smashing windows and grabbing luxury goods. Here in Beverly Hills, police responded to multiple calls of smash-and-grab attempts from criminals. The Beverly Hills Police Department responded to a call in the 9600 block of Wilshire and another in the 200 block of North Roder Drive.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy