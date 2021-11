You play to win the game is the ole Herm Edwards mantra, but for a Carolina team that has struggled to locate an identity this season, beating Wofford 34-14 in Kenan Stadium was not the only necessity going into Saturday’s game. Imposing physicality, being crisp in the execution, getting new blood valuable reps and, most importantly, staying healthy were the goals. Winning was a given, the others were not and success on varying levels was inconsistent at best in Saturday’s contest. The Inside Carolina Day After podcast crew of host Tommy Ashley, Jason Staples and Buck Sanders break it all down in this edition.

FOOTBALL ・ 5 HOURS AGO