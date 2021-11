Leeds University Union (LUU) has announced it will not be supporting the upcoming strikes proposed by the University and Colleges Union (UCU). In a series of tweets posted to the Leeds University Union Twitter account, LUU explained that: “The challenge we face as student leaders is that we don’t believe this current strike action is in the best interest of students, and our focus has to be what’s in the best interest of our members.”

