Everywhere we look now there are little printed squares filled with what appear to be some kind of digital Rorschach Tests. They are in grocery store ads promoting “digital deals,” in churches on the back of pews where information cards and giving envelopes once were placed, on restaurant tables in place of menus, and even on seats in sporting venues. These little signs of the eminent artificial intelligence takeover of civilization almost appear to have spread as rapidly as COVID-19 and there is no doubt that the fear of the pandemic virus has accelerated their use in many ways.

INTERNET ・ 13 DAYS AGO