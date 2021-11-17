MUNICIPAL BRIEFS

Stout

Stout to discuss Agnes project, Kingston mayoral race settled, Swoyersville has openings

Coslett winner in Kingston mayoral race

KINGSTON — Two weeks after the general election, Kingston residents have a winner in their extremely tight mayoral race.

With all provisional and write-in ballots finally accounted for, Democrat Jeffrey R. Coslett bested Robert J. Thompson Jr. by 1,328 votes to 1,317, county records show.

The count will be formally made official next Monday.

Stout to discuss Agnes project tonight at Rolling Mill Hill Residents’ Association meeting

WILKES-BARRE — The Wilkes-Barre Rolling Mill Hill Residents’ Association monthly meeting will be held this evening at 7 p.m. at St. Anthony & St. George Maronite Church, corner of Park Avenue and Dana Street. Plenty of parking at the rear of the church and handicap accessible on the Dana Street entrance.

The speaker and guest for this meeting will be Alan K. Stout, Executive Director of the Luzerne County Visitor’s Bureau. Stout also is the executive director of the Agnes Flood Documentary for release at its 50th Anniversary in June, 2022 to be shown at the F.M. Kirby Center in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Stout and his team, in conjunction with The Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society, has been and continues to spend countless months gathering pictures, TV interviews and reports, videos, etc. Everyone was impacted in one way or the other from Agnes. Join Councilman Tony Brooks and the neighbors of Rolling Mill Hill, Iron Triangle and Goose Island neighborhoods to come and hear the plans for the documentary and share your pictures and stories from that time with everyone. The public is invited.

Swoyersville Borough Civil Service Commission member needed

SWOYERSVILLE — Swoyersville Borough Council is seeking applications to fill the vacancy on the Swoyersville Borough Civil Service Commission. The requirements are: applicant must be a Swoyersville resident and cannot hold an elective or appointed office under the Federal Government, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania or Swoyersville Borough with the exception that one member may be a member of council and one may be a member of the teaching profession.

Please submit letter of interest to the Swoyersville Borough Building, 675 Main St., Swoyersville, PA 18704. A letter of interest can also be sent via e-mail at [email protected] or faxed to 570-288-7553. Deadline for submitting letters of interest is 2 p.m., Nov. 30, 2021. This is a non-paying position.

Swoyersville Borough emergency management director needed

SWOYERSVILLE — Swoyersville Borough Council is seeking applications to fill the vacancy of the emergency management director.

Successful candidate minimum training requirements must be: Applicant must have at least the minimum training of basic National Incident Management System (NIMS), as NIMS training is currently required for all first responders. This training consists of IS-100, IS-200, IS-700, and IS-800 independent study classes.

A high school diploma and a valid driver’s license are required. Candidate is subject to background check, security clearances and drug/alcohol screening. Please submit letter of interest along with all credentials and required certifications to the Swoyersville Borough Building, 675 Main St., Swoyersville, PA 18704. Deadline for submitting letters of interest and all certifications is 2 p.m., Nov. 30, 2021. This is a non-paying position.