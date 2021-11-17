Argentina draws with Brazil, qualifies for 2022 World Cup
By MAURICIO SAVARESE
SAO PAULO -- Argentina secured a place in next year's World Cup after a 0-0 draw against Brazil on Tuesday, giving Lionel Messi his fifth and possibly final shot at winning the only major trophy missing in his career. Second-place Argentina qualified after Chile lost 2-0 at home to...
Argentina's players unfurled a giant banner in support of Sergio Aguero prior to their 2022 World Cup qualifier with Brazil on Tuesday night. Barcelona striker Aguero has been advised to take three months out of football due to arrhythmia heart issues, which flared up against Alaves in LaLiga last month.
After upending the football establishment by winning the right to host the World Cup, Qatar's preparations are heading into overdrive with a year to go as they rush to welcome more than a million fans and prove their critics wrong.
The tiny Gulf state has a reputation for punching above its weight but challenges do not come much bigger than holding football's showpiece event in a desert peninsula of 2.7 million without a strong sporting tradition.
Twelve months before the November 21, 2022 kick-off, the Qatari capital Doha, which is hosting almost the entire tournament, is dotted with roadworks and building sites that are causing chaos for its inhabitants.
With some Qatari infrastructure projects delayed by the pandemic, the clock is ticking more loudly than organisers might have liked, just as scrutiny of the preparations starts to rise.
Qatar's investment in French giants Paris Saint-Germain, and its use of the club as a central tool for the gas-rich emirate's soft power diplomacy over the past decade, is unlikely to change after next year's World Cup, experts predict. "Paris Saint-Germain is central to this policy.
The eight stadiums - all within a 30-mile radius of Doha - are now largely complete. The 2022 World Cup has been preserved after fending off hostility from neighbors, corruption investigations and concerns about worker abuses. Now a clock on the Corniche waterfront in the Qatari capital will be unveiled on Sunday to count down one year until kickoff.
Saudi Arabia's launch of its first women's football league on Monday will clear the way for girls who dream of turning professional -- and maybe even playing in a World Cup.
Long condemned for harsh restrictions on women, Saudi Arabia lifted a decades-old ban on female footballers only a few years ago, and it is now aiming to develop a national team strong enough to contest major tournaments.
The ultra-conservative Muslim nation has faced criticism of using sports events to gloss over its poor human rights record and the jailing of women activists.
Its latest step in the reform drive came this month when the Saudi football federation announced the formation of a women's soccer league in which 16 teams will take part with games in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam.
Lyon’s match at home to Marseille was called off after visiting forward Dimitri Payet was hit by a bottle thrown from the stands.Fan disorder has blighted Ligue 1 in recent months and Marseille supporters were banned from attending the game after sanctions against the club for a previous pitch invasion and clash with Angers fans in September.The game at Groupama Stadium was just four minutes old when Payet was struck on the head by a water bottle as he attempted to take a corner.Lyon vs. Marseille is brought to a halt after Dimitri Payet was struck on the side of...
