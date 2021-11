If Tuesday’s clash with Golden State was a measuring-stick game, the Nets are going to have to face some hard truths about just how short they came up. The Nets got routed 117-99 before a sellout crowd of 17,732 at Barclays Center, many wearing blue-and-gold and cheering for the visitors. And after underwhelming this season against the league’s better teams, they got outright thrashed by the best.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO