Talk of the Town – November 15

The Town of Weston Board will hold a Public Hearing on the Proposed 2022 Budget on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the Town of Weston Hall. Immediately following the Public Budget Hearing, a town meeting will be held for approving the local tax levy of $221,662.00 and approving the specific roadwork expense of $70,657.00. Immediately following the town meeting, the regular monthly meeting of the Town of Weston Board will be held. Agenda includes: call to order, minutes of October meetings, public comments, meeting reports, discussion & action items include: roadwork, 350th Street driveway, building inspector contract, adopt 2022 proposed budget, vouchers, adjournment. *Board members will meet at 6:30 p.m. to audit the vouchers. Pat Pickerign, Clerk Town of Weston 11/10 LAC89993 WNAXLP.
