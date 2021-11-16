ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Talk of the Town – November 15

KTLO
 6 days ago

Lisa McMahon and Deb Peterson with...

www.ktlo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Cross Timbers Gazette

News from Double Oak Town Hall — November 2021

Double Oak was saddened to learn of the passing of one of our long-time leaders and greatest supporters. Mayor Emeritus Dick Cook passed away on October 2 on his 91stbirthday. Mr. Cook served 21 years of active duty and 10 years in the Navy reserves. He served the Town of Double Oak on Planning and Zoning, Water Board, Town Treasurer, and served 12 years as Mayor. In addition, he served three terms on the Denton County Veterans Board, and was very active with MOAA, Military Officers Association of America. Mayor Cook loved Double Oak, and he will be missed greatly.
DOUBLE OAK, TX
shepherdstownchronicle.com

Town Council talks train stoppages, Christmas in Shepherdstown

SHEPHERDSTOWN — The Shepherdstown Town Council held its monthly meeting in November for the first time on Facebook Live, broadcasting from Town Hall. The Nov. 9 meeting covered a variety of topics, ranging from Christmas in Shepherdstown to the Market House reconstruction. Due to the in-person attendance of the meeting...
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV
Odessa American

Landgraf talks with Odessans at town hall

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf (R-Odessa) hosted a town hall on Monday evening at Odessa College. During the event, Landgraf provided an update on actions taken by the Texas legislature in 2021 and fielded questions from those in attendance, the press release stated. This was reportedly the first of four town...
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Talk Of The Town#Stonecreek Ranch
traverseticker.com

TC Planning Commission To Talk First-Floor Downtown Uses, Jefferson/Madison Reconstruction, Old Town Rezoning

Traverse City planning commissioners will discuss regulating first-floor uses in downtown buildings, plans to completely reconstruct Jefferson Avenue and Madison Street in 2022, and possible zoning changes to Old Town to allow more growth in that district at their 7pm Tuesday meeting. Discussion has occurred at several past meetings about...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
themaconcountynews.com

Town of Franklin to honor veterans on Thursday, November 11

Franklin’s Annual Veterans Day Celebration takes place on Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Town Square beginning with a parade at 10:30 a.m. The Veterans Day event is a long-time tradition in Franklin. It is sponsored by the Town, the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Vietnam Veterans of America.
FRANKLIN, NC
TheAtlantaVoice

Clayton Calling the Shots: Real Talk Town Hall

Clayton County Public Schools is proud to present the “Clayton Calling the Shots: Real Talk Town Hall” on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, to the Clayton County Community! Designed to engage community members of all ages in real dialogue surrounding COVID-19 and its impact on the Clayton County Community, this event will begin at 6:00 p.m To be held virtually and […]
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Winona Daily News

November Town Meetings

The Town of Weston Board will hold a Public Hearing on the Proposed 2022 Budget on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the Town of Weston Hall. Immediately following the Public Budget Hearing, a town meeting will be held for approving the local tax levy of $221,662.00 and approving the specific roadwork expense of $70,657.00. Immediately following the town meeting, the regular monthly meeting of the Town of Weston Board will be held. Agenda includes: call to order, minutes of October meetings, public comments, meeting reports, discussion & action items include: roadwork, 350th Street driveway, building inspector contract, adopt 2022 proposed budget, vouchers, adjournment. *Board members will meet at 6:30 p.m. to audit the vouchers. Pat Pickerign, Clerk Town of Weston 11/10 LAC89993 WNAXLP.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
orangeobserver.com

Windermere Town Council to discuss parking violations at November meeting

Windermere Town Council will hold its November meeting this Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, 520 Main Street. Agenda items will include: amendments to the descriptions, and enforcement, of parking violations; a citation program for the enforcement of town codes and ordinances; an ordinance prohibiting jumping or diving from a town pier, bridge, seawall or dock.
WINDERMERE, FL
KTLO

Arkansas Capitol Lighting Ceremony, Fireworks Show set for Dec. 4

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas State Capitol Christmas Lighting Ceremony is set for Dec. 4 at 5:30 p.m. The ceremony will follow Little Rock’s Big Jingle Jubilee on Capitol Avenue. KTHV Channel 11 Evening Anchor Marlisa Goldsmith will emcee the ceremony. Performances will include Saint Mark’s Baptist Church Choir, the Catholic High JROTC and Santa Claus. — Following the ceremony, the public is invited inside the Capitol to view the Christmas decorations, visit Santa in his workshop and shop in the Capitol Gift Shop. The 2021 Capitol Christmas ornament will be available for purchase.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Flippin School Board sets November session for Monday

The Flippin School Board will meet Monday at 7 p.m. The board will discuss a student transfer and the December meeting date. Among other items, the board will also discuss a resolution to support the six-year master plan. The meeting will be held in the administration building.
FLIPPIN, AR
The Recorddelta

“A November to Remember” comes to town this Saturday

BUCKHANNON — The Infamous Art Collective in association with The Blaxxmith Shop is proud to present “A November to Remember,” a gala showcasing local artists and musicians. The collective is thrilled to host Upshur’s own, Key to Adam as gala entertainment. The collective will literally be “rolling out the red...
BUCKHANNON, WV
whitehallledger.com

Our Town 100 Years Ago: November, Part 1

The winters of 1895 and 1921-22 were nasty. Travel had improved by the 20s but a trip to Butte could still be a major undertaking. The news from 1895 is as it was written in the Whitehall Zephyr. News stories from November 1921 are based on notes made by Roy Millegan, Sr. from editions of the Jefferson Valley News.
POLITICS
kjluradio.com

Truman VA hosts virtual town hall for Veterans on Monday, November 15

The Truman VA Hospital is hosting a virtual town hall meeting for Veterans on Monday, November 15. About 10,000 Veterans will randomly be selected to participate, although any Veteran may attend by calling 1-833-380-0665. The phone line becomes accessible at 6 p.m. The town hall will cover a number of...
MILITARY
KTLO

Genealogist to explain, demonstrate online search software for tracing families

Photo: Genealogist Rita Wallace, guest speaker at the November meeting of the Baxter County Historical Society. Genealogist Rita Wallace will be the guest speaker at the November meeting of the Baxter County Historical Society Tuesday evening at 6 in the Knox Room of the Baxter County Library. Wallace will speak on the topic “Using FamilySearch to Track Your Family Cross-Country.”
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Savannah Morning News

Convent space conversion expands St. Vincent Academy

The conversion of the Convent of St. Vincent de Paul into classrooms and other use for St. Vincent's Academy is complete with doors open to the public following a dedication ceremony Dec. 4. St. Vincent's Academy, the oldest continuously operating Mercy school in the world, began a multi-million dollar renovation project of the Convent of St. Vincent de Paul, one of Savannah's most historic and notable structures. The 1845 building on which construction took place is marked on...
SAVANNAH, GA
The Courier

'Light Up a Life' campaign supports local health care

LINCOLN – A tree-lighting ceremony will conclude the Lincoln Memorial Foundation’s 34th annual Light Up a Life campaign on Tuesday, Dec. 7.  The ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the front of the hospital, followed by a grab-and-go soup supper. Pre-portioned containers of chicken noodle soup or chili will be available for...
LINCOLN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy