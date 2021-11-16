Talk of the Town – November 15

Double Oak was saddened to learn of the passing of one of our long-time leaders and greatest supporters. Mayor Emeritus Dick Cook passed away on October 2 on his 91stbirthday. Mr. Cook served 21 years of active duty and 10 years in the Navy reserves. He served the Town of Double Oak on Planning and Zoning, Water Board, Town Treasurer, and served 12 years as Mayor. In addition, he served three terms on the Denton County Veterans Board, and was very active with MOAA, Military Officers Association of America. Mayor Cook loved Double Oak, and he will be missed greatly.

DOUBLE OAK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO