Michael Irvin: Next hire needs to get Miami back to winning football games

By Alejandro Solana, Hochman And Crowder
 4 days ago

“It’s about wins.”

It’s really that simple and Canes legend Michael Irvin knows it. He was a friend of former UM Athletic Director Blake James, and was “disappointed” when the school parted ways with him earlier this week.

“I love Blake, but he understands it’s about the wins.”

As for the next hire, both Athletic Director and eventually Head Football Coach, Irvin told the Hochman and Crowder Show he doesn’t care if it’s someone who is familiar with the UM traditions.

“I don’t care if it’s somebody that’s been here before or somebody that’s not been before or somebody that God just dropped out of the damned sky. I don’t care. We just gotta find that person.”

Listen to more from Hochman and Crowder with Michael Irvin here:

560 The Joe

Gabe Vincent off the Bench.

Gabe Vincent feels this team is special already in this season and though he is coming off the bench, he makes a difference and will for the long haul.
560 The Joe

The Manny Diaz Show 11-15

The Miami Hurricanes fell in heartbreaking fashion to the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday. Some of the coaching decisions down the stretch by Coach Manny Diaz have been a topic of conversation.
560 The Joe

Miami v. FSU Preview: DBJ Joins Joe Rose

The Miami Hurricanes are riding a three game winning streak which has been sparked by the play of some of Miami’s young talent. Quarterback Tyler van Dyke has sparked the offense and the defense continues to make big plays as well.
560 The Joe

Dancing with Iman Shumpert

Iman Shumpert may be on “Dancing With The Stars” but that does not mean he is done with basketball, in fact he may wind up playing in Miami with Jimmy Butler.
560 The Joe

To Tua or Not to Tua?

NBC 6’s Ruthie Polinsky says although she does not feel Tua will play against Baltimore, he should so he can be further evaluated by Miami or others.
560 The Joe

Jason La Confora Talks Dolphins and Trade Deadline

The NFL trade deadline will hit this afternoon at 4:00PM and the Miami Dolphins have been linked to Deshaun Watson for weeks now. Today the drama finally comes to a close and we will know once and for all if the Dolphins are going to make a trade
560 The Joe

Tua, Watson and Miami. What?

Jason La Canfora believes Tua Tagovailoa remains in Miami even if the team trades for Deshaun Watson but does not understand why Watson wants Miami so bad.
Live coverage of the Miami Hurricanes, Miami Dolphins, and Florida Panthers! Stream, read and download 560 The Joe WQAM from any device on Audacy.

