Two hurt in shooting in Winton Hills

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – A Santa Rosa man was arrested on suspicion of multiple charges, including attempted murder, following a burglary and stabbing Thursday. Police were called to the area of Range and Russell avenues around 3:30 p.m. after firefighters conducting inspections in the area reported a man with a knife. Authorities said the suspect, who lived nearby, broke into a neighbor’s apartment and chased a female resident with a barbecue fork. He then exited the apartment and was confronted by firefighters, still holding the fork. While firefighters were trying to call for assistance, police said the suspect stabbed a bystander with...

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO