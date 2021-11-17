Difference Maker: Suburban food pantry sees high demand for help amid rising grocery costs

WOODRIGE, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Inflation and the cost of groceries are creating more need for food pantries in the Chicago area, including the West Suburban Community Pantry based in Woodridge.

“Last year we served over 68,000 individuals and we see an average of about 450 families a week," said Development Director Lisa Spaeth.

Spieth said that as many people who come forward seeking help, one in three people in need do not.

“We're just trying to get people to come forward and help them take that one piece of stress off of their plates so that they can do other things like provide warm clothes for their children or pay the heating bill.”

For those who may be embarrassed asking for help or whose schedules just don't allow for going to the pantry to pick out what they need, Spaeth said there's an online option at https://virtualfoodpantry.net/ , "where they can order groceries online, similar to Amazon Fresh or Jewel and then come to either the pantry in Woodridge or a few other locations in Bolingbrook and Romeoville and pick up their groceries."