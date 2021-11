Gov. Ron DeSantis in Jacksonville Wednesday announced another round of $1,000 checks for teachers and principals will be in his budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year. He also wants to put $15.5 million toward replacing the state’s standardized tests, the FSA. If lawmakers pass the legislation DeSantis wants, schools will start using a progress monitoring system instead that has more frequent, less high-stakes student evaluations.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO