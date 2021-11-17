ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY pokes 50% Fibo. hurdle amid overbought RSI

Cover picture for the articleUS Dollar Index (DXY) grinds higher around 95.90 during early Wednesday, after refreshing the highest levels since July 2020 the previous day. The greenback gauge’s latest halt at the multi-day top could be linked to the overbought RSI conditions...

FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Bears in control for the open

Gold is on the back foot on the approach to prior resistance. US dollar on form as European covid risks rear their ugly head again. The price of gold is lower despite the risk-off mood. XAU/USD ended on Friday down some 0.70% falling from a high of $1,865.83 to a low of $1,843.09. The greenback was favoured instead after Austria said it would be the first country in Western Europe to reimpose a full lockdown while Germany said it could follow suit, sending the euro lower and lifting the US dollar.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Have the fundamentals prevailed or is it COVID?

USD/CAD closes above 1.2600 on Wednesday, Friday’s finish a seven-week high at 1.2649. WTI sheds 4.1% to $75.52, lowest close since October 4. European COVID resurgence drives a US dollar safety-trade on Friday. The FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts that resistance at 1.2660 will hold followed by consolidation. The USD/CAD finished...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD correction could be in order ahead of Fed minutes

AUD/USD bears stay in control into daily support but correction in sight. Central banks are the focus and FOMC minutes will be key. AUSD/USD ended the day on Friday 0.67% lower falling from a high of 0.7291 to a low of 0.7227. The US dollar climbed Friday as investors sought safe havens in fear of covid contagion. Austria said it would be the first country in Western Europe to reimpose a full lockdown amid surging COVID-19 infections and Germany said it could follow suit.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY Price Analysis: Turns south to test 100-SMA amid risk-aversion

USD/JPY is back in the red amid a renewed risk-off wave. Rejection above 21-SMA calls for a retest of 100-SMA on the 4H chart. RSI has pierced through the midline, more downside likely?. USD/JPY is trading below 114.00, having witnessed a sharp 60-pips drop in the last hour after a...
CURRENCIES
#Us Dollar#Rsi#Price Analysis#Dxy#Fibo#Sma
FXStreet.com

Intraday market analysis: US Dollar Index in pullback mode

The US dollar stalled after weekly jobless claims came in higher than expected. The pair’s attempt above the daily resistance at 0.9310 suggests that the bulls may have gained the upper hand. Intraday buyers’ profit-taking led by the RSI’s overbought situation has caused a limited pullback. Buyers may see dips...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index keeps the bid tone near 96.00

DXY deflates after challenging 2021 highs past 96.20. US yields remain depressed, risk-off mood bolsters the dollar. FOMC’S Clarida, Waller speaks later in the NA session. The greenback came under some pressure after challenging 2021 highs past 96.20 when tracked by the US Dollar Index on Friday. US Dollar Index...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD slumps to multi-week lows below 0.7250 on broad USD strength

AUD/USD came under stong bearish pressure in the European session on Friday. US Dollar Index tests 96.00 supported by safe-haven flows. There won't be any high-impact data releases from the US. Following a consolidation phase below 0.7300 during the Asian trading hours, the AUD/USD pair lost its traction and dropped...
MARKETS
Economy
Economy
Markets
Markets
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD drops under $1850 following hawkish Fed commentary

Spot gold has slipped in recent trade amid a risk in short-end yields prompted by hawkish Fed speak. XAU/USD broke out to fresh two-week lows under $1850. Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have come under pressure in recent trade having broken below key support and amid a rise in short-end US yields. Prices, which shot up last week amid demand for inflation protection in wake of a much hotter than expected US inflation report, had been consolidating within a pennant structure. However, on Friday, spot gold broke to the south of this pennant, triggering a bout of technical selling that even pushed XAU/USD prices below last week’s lows at $1850. Having carved out fresh weekly lows around $1844, prices are now consolidating just to the south of the $1850 mark. Gold bears may now target a move down to the next key area of resistance around $1833.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD rebounds above 1.3400, holds onto modest weekly gains

US dollar pullback late on Friday as market sentiment recovers. Pound is set to end the week higher versus the US dollar and above 1.3400. Charts continue to show weakness in GBP/USD. The GBP/USD pair rose during the American session and recovered from 1.3406 to the 1.3470 area, trimming losses....
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY drops to nine-day lows, finds support above 113.50

Yen holds onto daily gains on the back of a deterioration in market sentiment. US yields decline significantly while US stocks are mixed. USD/JPY remains in the weekly consolidation range. The USD/JPY is falling on Friday, extending the retreat from the multi-year high it reached on Wednesday near 115.00. Hours...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF pares Thursday’s losses, approaches 0.9300 on broad US dollar strength

USD/CHF advance on risk-off market sentiment amid falling US bond yields. Monetary policy divergence between the Fed and the SNB favors the US dollar. USD/CHF Technical outlook: Mild-bullish but would need to break above 0.9291 to cement the upward bias. The USD/CHF rebounds from two days of consecutive losses, rises...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Can growth prospects beat bears' technical stranglehold? US data eyed

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Can growth prospects beat bears' technical stranglehold? US data eyed. Three top-tier UK releases, three higher than estimated results. Alongside an improved market mood that somewhat weighed on the dollar, GBP/USD has been able to find a bottom. The focus is firmly on US data, but also Brexit and covid headlines are set to move cable. GBP/USD has been able to recover from the lows amid upbeat UK data. A jam-packed US calendar ahead of Black Friday and Brexit headlines will set the tone. Mid-November's daily chart is showing bears remain in control. The FX Poll is pointing to short-term losses and gains further down the line. Read more...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD comes under pressure below 1.1300

EUR/USD gives away Thursday’s advance and resumes the downside. German Producer Prices surprised to the upside in October. ECB’s Lagarde sees inflation picking up pace by year end. The optimism around the single currency was short-lived. Indeed, EUR/USD resumes the prevailing downtrend on Friday, only interrupted by the positive price...
BUSINESS
investing.com

U.S. Dollar Index In A Bull Channel

The rally in the US dollar index this week has seen it breaking out above the prior 2021 highs around 94.63, trading as high as 96.30. However, the move into the bull channel top has been met with some initial selling, bringing the price back below the 95.86 level for now.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Market update: US Dollar Index at 1-yr high with stocks mix

USDIndex up and currently settled at 96.25, after hawkish Fed Bullard and strong retail sales, production and trade prices. UK Inflation at the highest in a decade due to energy costs (4.2% y/y VS 3.9% y/y) & strong labour data adding pressure on the BoE to deliver the long flagged rate hike at the December meeting.
STOCKS

